Tech & Science

Alligators Mysteriously Appear in Pennsylvania River

By
Tech & Science Alligator Nature Wildlife Pennsylvania

Alligators have been mysteriously appearing in a river in Pennsylvania, despite not being native to the area.

The reptiles have been spotted swimming in the Kiskiminetas River near Apollo over the past several months.

In August, officials embarked on a weeklong search for an alligator that had found its way into the area, local outlet TribLive reported. The 4-foot-long reptile, nicknamed "Chomper" by police, was spotted by two kayakers who reported it to local authorities. Once the alligator was captured, he was brought to a reptile rescue organization, Nate's Reptile Rescue .

Now, another alligator has been spotted swimming in the river. Six kayakers had been on the same stretch of water when they spotted the reptile.

Alligator
A stock photo shows an alligator lurking in a river. Several alligators have been spotted in a river in Pennsylvania over the past few months. Cindy Larson/Getty

"We got excited and paddled around to get better pictures of it," one of the kayakers, Joshua Kelley, told TribLive. "We were kayaking and saw an animal and thought it was a muskrat, but realized it was an alligator."

The kayakers tried to approach the lost reptile to no avail. Once they were back on land, Kelley called the local police about the incident.

Shelby Mitchell, Kelley's fiancee who had also been kayaking at the time, also saw the alligator lurking in the river.

"I definitely think someone released their poor pets into the river," Mitchell told the news outlet. "I feel bad for the poor guy."

Alligators' preferred habitat is freshwater rivers. They are native to Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. However they are certainly not native to Pennsylvania.

It is not certain whether the alligators will be able to thrive in this part of the U.S, as it depends what food sources are available as well as the conditions of the river.

It is not certain how the alligators got there, but TribLive reported that Chomper had likely been placed in the river by someone on purpose. It is likely the same case with the other alligators.

Some people keep alligators as pets. But they can prove tricky to keep, as they need a lot of space and can be aggressive when provoked.

Alligators do not typically hunt or hurt people, but they are extremely territorial animals. This means that conflicts can occur, especially if a person is not aware of their presence. As these alligators are in an area where people will not expect them, this could pose a danger.

These recent alligator sightings are only two of several that have occurred in the state this year, TribLive reported.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about alligators? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC