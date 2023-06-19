AMC Cancels 'Anti-Transgender' Documentary After Backlash

A documentary depicting the negative side-effects of gender-affirming surgeries was removed from AMC theaters after the Queer Trans Project protested the film.

A press release announcing No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care was published on June 13, claiming that the film was produced by "lifelong California Democrats and LGBT activists" and takes a "non-religious, non-political, and non-ideological look on the subject of gender-affirmative medical practices."

The LGBTQ+ community has been thrust into the political spotlight, particularly the transgender community, and continues to be a national debate. Lawmakers have proposed anti-transgender legislation, while outlawing gender identity discussion in some schools, and boycotts have hit some companies that publicly support the LGBTQ+ community.

Participants march down University Avenue during the Drag March for Trans Rights at Urban Mo's Bar & Grill on June 18, 2023 in San Diego, California. A recent protest from an LGBTQ+ organization resulted in AMC theaters pulling an "anti-trans" documentary set to screen on June 21. Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Christian television series The Chosen was also boycotted when viewers spotted a Pride flag on set, but now one organization in the LGBTQ+ community is working to prevent "anti-trans" messaging from being viewed in dozens of theaters across the nation.

The efforts of the Queer Trans Project resulted in AMC theaters pulling the documentary before its anticipated release on June 21.

According to the press release, the documentary examines the risks and side-effects of gender-affirming medication and surgeries and is described as "nuanced, compassionate, deeply researched and mild-mannered."

The documentary follows five young people who discuss their medical experiences addressing gender dysphoria.

No Way Back was a Winner or the Official Selection of 10 international film festivals. These included Docs Without Borders in the U.S., the Berlin Indie Festival, and the Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival.

Despite its liberal claims, the film's website featured a blurb from well-known conservative media personality Megyn Kelly, who has often spoken out against the transgender community.

The Queer Trans Project protested the film and urged its supporters to sign a petition and to contact AMC theater executive staff in protest of the "anti-trans" film in a series of Instagram posts.

On Saturday, the organization posted an Instagram photo announcing that its efforts were successful.

"We did it! Our community's swift action is a testament to the power of advocacy and the importance of raising our voices against harmful content," the post said. "Your collective efforts have made a significant impact, and the decision to pull No Way Back from AMC theaters is a step towards fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to creating positive change."

Newsweek reached out to the Queer Trans Project by email for comment.

As of Monday, the film was not listed on the website for AMC Ttheater ticket purchases, and the No Way Back website shared a new statement on its homepage.

"We've been canceled!" the message said. "Intolerant, illiberal, histrionic IGNORANT loudmouths who have not even seen the film have pressured AMC theaters to make the hard decision to cancel our date! DO NOT LET THEM WIN!"

The message goes on to say that No Way Back is working toward streaming the film and making it available for purchase on DVD "as soon as possible."

Newsweek reached out to No Way Back staff by email and to AMC theaters by phone for comment.

Deplorable Films, a film label that describes itself as distributing films that "illiberal ideologues in Hollywoke" don't want viewers to see, also issued a statement, arguing that the claims of the film being right-wing were "absurd to the point of being libelous."

"The filmmakers (some of whom are gay and/or have gay children) are dedicated, life-long, Liberal Democrats," the statement said.

"The film is not anti-trans people, nor is it even anti sex-change surgery; there are trans people in the film speaking against the sudden rush to powerful drugs and major surgeries that [have] increased exponentially in the past decade, and which have statistically caused far more pain and suffering than they've prevented," it added.