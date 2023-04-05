Caitlyn Jenner's New Campaign Against 'Gender Extremists' Sparks Debate

Caitlyn Jenner sparked debate on social media after announcing the launch of her political action committee aimed at targeting "radical gender extremists."

Jenner, who won the gold medal in the decathlon as Bruce Jenner at the Olympics in 1976 and transitioned to female in 2015, has been an outspoken critic of transgender women participating in sports against other women, dividing opinion on Twitter with her takes.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 73, on Tuesday stepped up her efforts a notch by announcing the launch of an initiative called Fairness First.

According to the organization's website, Fairness First is "a big tent movement, non-partisan in nature, with the intention of protecting women and girls in sport—especially in light of recent events with radical gender ideology."

Caitlyn Jenner on February 9, 2020, in West Hollywood, California. The Olympian has sparked debate after announcing the launch of her initiative regarding transgender participation in women's sports. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"We especially value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the school system and participation in sports," a blurb on Fairness First's website reads.

In an effort to raise funds for the cause, Jenner, a Republican, tweeted: "Donate today to help me fight the radical gender extremists, keep boys out of girls sports, and put parents in charge of what goes on in the classroom. All dollars will go to support these issues in the upcoming critical races!"

"Fairness First is prepared to fight on behalf of parents and their children," the former California gubernatorial candidate continued. "Our plan is simple. We will protect our children by rejecting radical gender ideology in our schools and in youth sports, from the top of the ballot to the bottom. Will you join us?"

"Fairness First will fight the Radical Rainbow Media by raising funds to support candidates aligned with our orgs views and fight against those that want to takeover the classroom and indoctrinate our kids," she added.

Jenner's tweets were met with reactions from detractors and supporters, as some accused the supporter of former President Donald Trump of hypocrisy, while others praised her.

"I don't understand what this money would be used for?" one Twitter user wrote. "To say it is gonna support these issues is vague."

"Independent expenditures / outside groups spend money on issues," Jenner responded. "They aren't candidates and they do endorse candidates but only certain percentages of the $ rises can go to candidates versus just advocating for issues. [If] that makes sense. It's a 527 organization. All public."

One critic weighed in by flipping one of Jenner's quotes against her. "[Keep] boys out of women's sports?" they tweeted. "@Caitlyn_Jenner you are a trans WOMAN and think it's acceptable to misgender other transgender men? Your ideology is harmful and disgusting. What a vile representation for trans people."

"Teachers are qualified to determine what happens in class rooms! Not parents!" said another. "Most parents are smart enough to understand that! As for gender extremists ...YOU TRANSITIONED YOU SELL OUT! The same people you are shilling for DO NOT BELIEVE YOU SHOULD EXIST! Why are you so desperate."

Caitlyn Jenner at Trump National Golf Club on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey. Jenner shot to fame as a decathlete before becoming a TV personality and political commentator. She sparked debate on social media after announcing the launch of her political action committee aimed at targeting "radical gender extremists." Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Blogger and trans rights activist Serena Daniari accused Jenner of teaming with "far right extremists who demonize members of your own community for social clout and profit, what a complete and utter disappointment you are. Trans people don't abuse minors, pedophiles in the churches do. But I don't see you speaking against that."

"Who exactly have I joined forces with?" Jenner, who had gender reassignment surgery in 2017, replied. "I am not in a community. I do not believe that a demographic is a community. And let me tell you my social [clout] and money making abilities [have] drastically declined since coming out as a conservative. I am not blaming trans ppl."

"As a trans person, when you first came out, I truly felt like you were going to be an advocate for us. Instead, you have gone on to spread lies and have thrown us under the bus constantly," said Daniari. "You waited a lifetime to become your true self, why prevent others from doing the same?"

"I don't want to be a trans activist," Jenner responded. "I gave millions and millions of dollars away in philanthropy to LGBT organizations. I want to be a trans example not an activist. Live your life however, you want that's the beautiful thing about this country."

Elsewhere in their extended back-and-forth, Daniari told Jenner that she had "zero issue with you being trans and a Republican. My problem is that you parrot far right talking points 'woke mob' 'rainbow mafia' 'trans insanity' and it's adding fuel to an already dangerous fire. Trans people are under attack and at risk. Do better."

"I don't parrot anything," Jenner replied. "I say what I want when I want how I want no filter it's all me and if you think there's some larger conspiracy, controlling what I am saying again you're living in a false sense of reality."

While Jenner faced criticism, her initiative was also met with a wave of support. Jenner applauded a Twitter user who shared video footage of her 2022 interview with Piers Morgan, during which she shared the same views on women's sports.

Said another Twitter user: "Caitlyn is our first famous notable Transgender who knows the rights of women are being diminished. She sees the damage caused by of out of control behavior in education and medical malpractice. Her stance on upholding women's rights should be applauded."

"The fact you needed to start this proves how perverted our society has become," another commented. "Mental illness and weak minded people is the primary reason this is happening. You are one of the very few I believe legitimately dealt with gender identity, the others are desperate to fit in anywhere."

Jenner last year claimed that she and her staff had been inundated with death threats and hate mail from the "so called 'inclusive' LGBT community" in reaction to her views.