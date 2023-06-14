U.S. Has 'Changed Its Tone' on Ukraine ATACMS Bid: Ambassador

Kyiv's ambassador to the U.S. has reported a change in "tone" from President Joe Biden's administration on the potential supply of MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems, which Ukrainian leaders have long been requesting to help Kyiv's forces degrade Russian military capabilities in occupied regions.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador in Washington, D.C., told The Page that the White House has "changed its tone" on the ATACMS matter since the end of May, according to a translation of an interview published by Ukrainska Pravda on Wednesday.

"If before all the answers sounded like 'Just forget it,' then now for the first time we heard that the issue is being discussed," Markarova said.

ATACMS are surface-to-surface missiles fired from multiple launch rocket systems including the U.S.-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, colloquially known as HIMARS. ATACMS munitions have a range of some 190 miles; around four times that of the longest-range HIMARS rockets currently in Ukrainian hands.

An MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System is fired at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on December 14, 2021. Ukrainian officials are pushing the White House to provide ATACMS to assist their efforts to eject Russian troops from the country. John Hamilton/White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

The White House refused to supply ATACMS during the early stages of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, reportedly for fear that the longer range would enable Ukrainian forces to hit high-value targets on Russian territory, which could be interpreted as escalatory by Moscow.

In more recent months, American concerns have arisen that supplying ATACMS to Ukraine will leave too few of the weapons in domestic arsenals. Biden said last month that the question of ATACMS is "still in play."

Markarova told The Page there "are no insurmountable red lines" preventing ATACMS provision. "There are many possibilities about which we first heard 'no' and then heard 'yes'," the diplomat added, referring to Kyiv's successful lobbying for advanced weapons including HIMARS, anti-air systems, and main battle tanks.

Even F-16 fighter jets now look set to be sent to Ukraine after more than a year of pressure from Kyiv, though they won't be in the country in time to support the nascent counteroffensive.

"It's not always because there was a clear 'no' position and it changed to a clear 'yes' position—it's because there is a large set of factors involved in getting each opportunity," the ambassador added. "And the political readiness to provide assistance is an important, but far from the only, factor."

Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of Ukraine's parliament and chair of the body's foreign affairs committee, told Newsweek: "We need long range ATACMS to hit Russian military logistics which they put far away from the frontline."

"I think that sooner or later the U.S. will provide us with ATACMS," Merezhko added. "From my conversations with American [members of Congress], I noticed that there are those who support this...I haven't noticed categorical disagreement on that issue."

Indeed, several members of Congress are making their thoughts on the matter clear. Last week, a group of nine bipartisan lawmakers signed a letter to Biden, urging the president to "break this stalemate" of a "conflict of grinding attrition" in Ukraine.

"By swiftly providing the Ukrainian forces with these additional capabilities, we can significantly improve their chances of victory, restore peace to Europe, and ensure a more stable and prosperous world," the lawmakers wrote.

Newsweek has contacted the White House by email to request comment.