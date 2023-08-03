U.S. 'Double HIMARS' Boost for Newest NATO Ally

Finland is in line for an upgrade to its arsenal of multiple launch rocket systems, after the State Department approved a deal worth $395 million to provide NATO's newest member with the tracked M270A2 MLRS, variants of which have been proving their potency against Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced on Tuesday that the State Department had approved the proposed deal, under which Helsinki "requested to buy the M270A2 upgrade for its M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems."

The upgrade, it said, "will include: intercom systems; radio communication mounts; machine gun mounts; battle management system vehicle integration kit; publications for MLRS; spares; services; support equipment; and other related elements of program and logistics support. The estimated total cost is $395 million."

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the press release said.

Finnish soldiers stand in front of a M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System during the Cold Response 22 drill at Setermoen, Norway, on March 22, 2022. Helsinki is in line for an upgrade to the MLRS system, courtesy of the U.S. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

"The proposed sale will improve Finland's capability to meet current and future threats, and will enhance interoperability with U.S. forces and other allied forces. Finland will have no difficulty absorbing this upgrade into its armed forces."

Newsweek has contacted the Finnish defense ministry by email to request comment.

The original M270 system first saw service with U.S. forces in the Gulf War, and its subsequent variations have proliferated among American allies abroad. The M270 is among the systems sent to Ukraine to help Kyiv's forces fight off Russia's invasion.

Along with its wheeled M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) cousin, the M270 has been key to Ukrainian deep strikes against high-value Russian targets. The latter is heavier and slower than the former, but packs a harder punch, given it is armed with 12 rocket launchers to the HIMARS' six.

Among the munitions fired by Lockheed Martin M270 systems are Guided MLRS (GMLRS), Extended Range GMLRS rockets, Precision Strike Missiles, and the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). Ukraine has so far been denied the latter—the longest-range munition for the M270 and HIMARS with a 190-mile reach—for fear of provoking Russian escalation.

The M270A2 is a 2019 upgrade of the M270A1 version, with a new fire control system, more powerful engine, and improved armor for the crew seated in the cabin. Finland will be the first foreign customer of the system. In 2022, Helsinki became the first foreign ally to purchase the Extended Range GMLRS, which manufacturer Lockheed Martin says has a range of more than 93 miles.

Finland, which became the 31st NATO nation in April, is expanding its military budget amid deteriorating relations with Russia. The two nations share a swampy, forested and largely desolate 830-mile border, stretching from the Baltic Sea—now nicknamed by some the "NATO Lake"—to the Arctic Circle.

Finnish defense planning has historically focused almost entirely on the Russian threat. In the aftermath of World War II, Helsinki paired its neutrality with formidable armed forces, buoyed by conscription and defense-in-depth plans designed to exact punishing casualties on any hypothetical Russian invasion force.

NATO leaders have repeatedly lauded the military boost of Finnish accession. Helsinki is NATO's fifth-highest military spender as a proportion of GDP, though last year it just missed the 2 percent alliance spending target that has caused so much discord within the bloc.