Internet Defends American Bully Caught Destroying Couch: 'Totally Innocent'

TikTok users have defended an American bulldog called Bo who seemingly destroyed his owner's couch, but they insist that it definitely wasn't his fault.

The video was shared by @bothebully___ on May 9 and has been viewed over 1.2 million times. It shows the bulldog casually laying on the half-chewed sofa and wagging his tail emphatically, despite being surrounded by the feathers from inside the couch. The video revealing what Bo got up to while he was alone has received over 30,000 likes.

As she walks inside, Bo's owner can be heard exclaiming "what did you do?" and telling the American bully that he's "not [a] good boy." Bo doesn't look too perturbed by this though, as he just continues wagging his tail as though nothing has happened.

Stock image of a guilty-looking dog surrounded by stuffing. TikTok users have defended an American bulldog after he was caught laying among feathers from a destroyed sofa. Photoboyko/Getty Images

Many dog owners will have encountered their dogs chewing something they shouldn't, but there can be multiple reasons behind the unwanted behavior. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) suggests that it could be a sign of separation anxiety if the dog chews things when they're left alone. Other signs that a canine is suffering with separation anxiety include barking, whining, pacing and urination.

If a dog is bored and lacking mental stimulation, this might also result in destructive chewing because they're simply looking for something to do. This behavior can be countered by ensuring that the dog gets plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, such as fetch, tug of war, puzzle toys and socializing with other dogs.

Some dogs might also seek something to chew if they're bored or frustrated by their environment. If a pet dislikes being crated, they might chew anything within reach to display their stress. Or if a dog is being held back from socializing with others or being restrained in any way, they can resort to chewing because of the frustration they're feeling.

Many of these behaviors are common in dogs and can be discouraged by gently teaching the animal not to do this. The ASPCA first recommends dog-proofing the home, and anything the canine could chew should be kept out of its reach.

Dogs also shouldn't be left alone for long periods of time, as this can lead to their destructive behavior. While a canine is left unattended, giving it edible toys or puzzles will help to keep them occupied.

Bo's owner says that her pet is a "purebred good boy" on his dedicated TikTok page. However, she might be questioning just how good he is after he created so much mayhem.

Since the video was posted, over 2,600 people have commented on it, with many of them defending Bo and insisting that he had nothing to do with the chaos.

One comment reads: "Omg [oh my god] on that poor baby." Another states that Bo was having "a slumber party by myself."

One TikTok user wrote that Bo is "totally innocent," despite being in the midst of the destruction.

