Dachshund's 'Evil Smirk' After Trashing Living Room Has People In Hysterics

A Dachshund has been caught on camera with an "evil smirk" playing across his face, moments after trashing his owner's front room.

Bumi the miniature Dachshund may only be 11 months old but he's already developing something of a naughty streak, if a picture shared to social media by his owner, Kendall, who is from Canada, is anything to go by.

In a picture upvoted over 2,000 times on Reddit, the young wiener dog can be seen curled up on Kendall's couch, as utter chaos reigns around him. It's clear that Bumi has gone to town on his owner's toilet paper stash, with shreds of TP strewn across the room.

In that kind of situation, it would not be uncommon for the guilty party to look...well...guilty. But Bumi is not your run-of-the-mill canine. As the picture shows, rather than appear remorseful at what has unfolded, Bumi instead has a look on his face his owner aptly described as an "evil smirk."

Bumi's "evil smirk" in all its glory. The young canine's reaction has been a source of much amusement online. u/cambriathecat

Scientifically speaking, the jury remains very much out on whether dogs are actually capable of smiling knowingly.

A 2017 study published in the journal Scientific Reports said that dogs were capable of an expression defined as "relaxed open mouth" in positive settings, such as if they are engaging in play with other canines.

However, it remains unclear as to whether this represents a smile or simply a form of communication. In the case of Bumi, while no one can say for sure what he is thinking, there was just something about his expression and the way he was "casually relaxing next to the mess he's created" that left Kendall in stitches.

Kendapl only left the room for around 10 minutes but that was enough time for Bumi to cause havoc. "He just looked so evil when I walked up," Kendall told Newsweek. "This isn't the first toilet paper roll he's destroyed but the smirk was so funny to me, I had to share it."

The pictures had a similar effect among Reddit's canine-loving community. One fan loved the fact Bumi appeared "totally unapologetic" while another commented that the dog's expression was one that said "and I'll do it again."

A third said: "He knew what he did. Don't think for a second he didn't intentionally do that" while another was in awe of Bumi's "direct, audacious eye contact." As one commenter put it, it was clear Bumi "feels no remorse for his actions."

Kendall said Bumi is "quite the mess maker" along with his other Dachshund, Coheed. "The arm on my couch has been chewed on," they said. "Toilet paper, tissue or napkins aren't safe around him."

Bumi the Dachshund has a destructive streak. But the 11-month-old pup has interests outside of destroying things.B u/cambriathecat

However, they are keen to stress that Bumi's interests extend beyond this kind of villainy. "He loves going for walks, barking at people through the window, and playing with my other dachshund," Kendall said.

Kendall puts the picture's popularity down to the fact it's such a "relatable" image for dog owners and wiener dog fans in particular. "It's such a dachshund thing to do," Kendall said. "The mess, the 'I don't feel bad about it' look. It's very typical!"

