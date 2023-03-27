'Naughty Boy'—Cockapoo Has Guilty Expression After Being Caught Red-Handed

A viral video of a Cockapoo's guilty expression after it devoured powdered milk has earned it a legion of fans.

Dogs are known for devouring food in packets as soon as their owners' backs are turned, and this Cockapoo was no different.

A viral TikTok video shared by the account zoemorrisx3 showed a Cockapoo getting its nose somewhere it did not belong.

When the clip begins, the woman recording the video said the milk powder had been half-eaten and held up the torn packaging.

As the camera panned across the room, much of the powder could be seen spread on the floorboards.

Seconds later, the Cockapoo could be seen with the powdered milk spread across its face.

The dog then appeared to pull a guilty face after being called "a naughty boy," seemingly acknowledging it was in the wrong.

According to VCA animal hospitals, the Cockapoo is not recognized by the American Kennel Club as it is not a pure breed.

It added that Cockapoos make "a fairly calm housedog," although they do require daily exercise "in the form of a long walk, jog, or energetic games." The VCA also said that Cockapoos do well "with reward-based training involving food and games."

Since being shared on March 21, the post has attracted an estimated 6.1 million views and some 677,400 likes.

The overwhelming number of commenters were sympathetic toward the pooch's behavior and others downplayed what happened.

TikTok user Meeeeee said: "He literally went from proud as punch to knowing what he had done."

Ashley Rushfeldt added: "He clearly found it like that and was just trying to help clean up."

Rusty commented: "He didn't do it. Obviously, he's been fighting for his life while it exploded."

While Charlotte simply posted: "He's innocent. I see no physical proof."

Content featuring canines typically performs well on social media and it is not surprising as the U.S. is a nation of dog lovers. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), there were 83.7 million dogs in the U.S. in 2020. The AVMA added that 45 percent of homes own at least one dog and that 65 percent of those homes have just one dog.

