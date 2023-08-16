Owner Discovers American Bully's Hilarious Phobia: 'Big Scaredy Cat'

A dog owner has revealed how her American bully dog has developed an unusual phobia—to Super Mario Bros.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle jefe_the_american_bully, the canine can be seen barking furiously at the TV screen as a trailer for the recent Super Mario Brothers Movie appears.

"He's afraid of the Mario Bros," an on-screen caption reads alongside laughing emojis, with Curtis branding her dog a "big scaredy cat."

His owner, Abbey Curtis of Atlanta, told Newsweek how Jefe reacted as soon as he saw the characters Mario, Luigi and several other Nintendo characters on the TV.

"There was no sound to it, but when Jefe saw it, he started freaking out," she said. "I'm not sure if he's scared of the characters or the way that they appear to be coming out of the screen."

Curtis said that Jefe often watches television but has never had that kind of response before. "He has watched Paw Patrol since he was a baby and Peppa Pig is another favorite, so he's constantly watching cartoons, but this one was super scary to him."

Jefe isn't the only canine that enjoys a bit of time in front of the box. In a 2020 survey of American dog owners conducted by the pet website Rover, 78 percent said they watch TV with their dogs very often or always.

In fact, 60 percent said their dogs have a favorite show, and 80 percent reported that their dog often reacts to what is happening on television. While our canine companions are most likely not able to enjoy TV the way we do, they certainly get something out of the experience.

Curtis has her own theory as to where Jefe's Mario phobia stems from. "He actually responds the same way to mascots," she said. "He barks and if they move he runs back. I suppose it's his survival or scare tactic. So maybe it's that he's afraid because they have such big eyes or the different colors."

Regardless of the origins or meaning, Jefe's reaction has made Curtis "wary" of ever watching the film with her beloved pooch. "I haven't watched the movie yet. It may be more entertaining for me to watch him watch the movie," she joked.

She said she shared the video of Jefe reacting in such an over-the-top manner in the hopes that it might make a few people laugh, and it already has.

"He cracks me up when he barks at the tv," one fan on TikTok wrote. Another commented: "Good boy, Jefe, protecting mommy." A third said the video was both "cute and funny."

"Jefe is always doing funny and silly things," Curtis said. "I thought I'd share it for other people to enjoy his big personality. We enjoy promoting love and happiness on social media. If we can bring a smile to someone's face, that has made our day as well."

