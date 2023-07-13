Dog Watching Cartoons Thinks She Got Splashed by TV in Hilarious Clip

A dog called Clover has left the internet in stitches after a video of her thinking that she got splashed on by the television went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username @janiceprz. In the clip, the American bulldog can be seen sitting on a chair in front of the TV watching a Halloween cartoon, which she seems to be very focused on.

As the cartoon plays and the characters proceed to splash water on each other, the bully can be seen shaking her head and body, as if she were shrugging water off her fur. The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "My dog thought she got splashed on by the tv." It is followed by: "My dog watching cartoons."

An American bully watching television. A dog of the same breed thinking she got splashed by the TV has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Dogs not only see what's on TV, but they can also tell if there is another canine in the program that they're watching.

Research shows that dogs are able to visually recognize other canines. A study on animal cognition published in Science Daily in 2013 found that nine dogs were able to distinguish others, regardless of breed, among pictures of other species by using visual cues alone.

However, dogs don't see what's on TV the way we do. They have dichromatic vision, which means they see only a range of two primary colors, yellow and blue.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.5 million views and 260,000 likes on the platform in a single day.

One user, Brandy Robertson, commented: "THAT IS FREAKING ADORABLE." And Edie Lynch73 posted: "Funny, how the pup was so engrossed. She thought she was in the TV show."

Mcthacker wrote: "Our dog watches TV too! Love watching them. It's so cute!!" And Miiives added: "Very cool to see how her perception works!" Jay commented: "That was definitely a 'watch till the end' ending."

Another user, nail girlie, posted: "Love that you keep the captions on for her to read along." And mecat wrote: "love the way he tips his head." Bzuul added: "I'm so impressed by dogs who understand tv bc [because] none of mine have ever been interested in it at all hahaha."

Liv commented: "AWEEE she looks like she's really enjoying it SO CUTE." And La giggles posted: "If that isn't the cutest thing ever!!!!" Sheri wrote: "Wish my dog would just sit and watch, he tries to jump into the TV and join in!" And Celtic Girl Designs added: "Oh my goodness! The head tilts. Need a front view of this!"

