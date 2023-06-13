Frenchie's Nighttime Antics Leave the Internet in Stitches: 'Fast Potato'

A Frenchie called Nurf has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of his nighttime antics went viral on social media last month.

In the post, shared on TikTok in May by the dog's owner, under the username Nurfeverything, the pooch can be seen running all over the bed very fast and then suddenly stopping near the pillows for a rest.

The hilarious post, which quickly went viral, has been reshared almost 26,000 times, and comes with a caption that says: "Fast potato."

Dogs like sleeping in their owners' beds for many reasons, according to the pet resource website Wag Walking. It's a sign of affection and closeness but it also provides a warm, cozy environment, making them feel safe.

About 62 percent of small dogs are allowed to sleep with their human families, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. This is in comparison to 41 percent of medium-sized dogs and 32 percent of large dogs, which means that owners are only willing to share a small part of the bed.

But sleeping in the same bed as your dog may not always be the best idea. They pointed out that dogs carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas, and ticks that cause human illnesses.

"Sleeping with a dog increases human exposure to these parasites and vector-borne diseases. Very young, very old, and immune-compromised people are particularly at risk of infection," their website states.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 4.6 million views and 554,500 likes.

One user, Moonpie2x, commented: "The tater tot is done.." User Mason M said: "I clocked that spud at about 75mph." BeBe joked: "Such a potato!! I love him!" User Gianna Verito added: "Adorable."

Forever Paws wrote: "Oh my goodness!!!" User Mrwhattheheck55 said: "That's a long way to run for him!" Señor Browser added: "So, they just start doing this immediately after birth, got it."

Another user, Cocosanantonio, commented: "He's like 'exercise, done, now back to napping". Hekkle USA said: "He just slipped into a diabetic coma on that last turn."

Ella wrote: "Lol tired himself all out at the end. Just plop, time to rest." And simply redds added: "trying to find a good spot."

