Internet Obsessed With Dog That Sleeps in Owner's Bed 'Like a Human'

A video of a dog that prefers human beds over a dog's equivalent has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which had over 332,000 views at the time of writing, was posted by @yoshi_bichonfrise, the TikTok account of Yoshi the Bichon Frise dog.

A message overlaid on the clip read: "My dog always ditches the dog bed and goes straight for the hooman bed."

The video showed what appeared to be an empty dog bed before panning to a human bed, where Yoshi was seen sleeping like a human. He was nestled under the duvet, resting on his side with his head on the pillow and front paws peeking above the covers.

A Bichon Frise dog seen on a bed.

The original poster isn't alone among pet owners who allow their dogs to sleep in their beds.

More than half (62 percent) of small dogs as well as just under half (41 percent) of medium-sized dogs and around a third (32 percent) of large dogs sleep with their owners, according to a survey by the American Pet Products Association, as reported by WebMD in April 2012.

Is It Bad to Let Dogs Sleep in Your Bed?

Letting your dog sleep with you in bed may or may not be advisable, depending on the health of the owner as well as the pup, veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt said in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

For those who may be allergic to dogs, having them join you in bed could trigger respiratory symptoms and allergies, the veterinarians noted, since dust and pollen cling to dog fur when they're outside.

Dogs carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas and ticks that cause human illnesses, Llera and Buzhardt warned. Having them sleep with you raises your exposure to these diseases. Some canines may also have arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions that can make it difficult for them to climb onto a bed.

Our canine friends may also prevent you from having a good night's sleep. A November 2018 study of Australian dog owners, published in the journal Anthrozoös, found that: "Co-sleeping appears to cause sleep disturbances (both arousals and wake ups), which is reinforced by poor scores on validated sleep measures."

'He Knows Comfort'

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the dog's sleeping preference in the latest viral clip.

User itsmandayaherd said: "I mean.. do blame him?! Just look at him." The original poster replied: "Ikr [I know right] he looks so comfyyyy."

Michelle Gonsalves said "He knows comfort," while Maya Laura Isabella wrote "and sleep like a hooman too."

User gary_duong wrote "as he should," while Catherine said it's "normal."

