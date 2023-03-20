Golden Retriever Pulled Off Owner's Bed Delights Internet: 'So Mean'

A video of a golden retriever puppy not willing to leave his owner's bed has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 2.5 million views.

The clip was shared by user Benny the Golden (@bennythegoldennn), the TikTok account of a golden retriever named Benny in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. A message read: "When dad tries to bring you to your crate after mom says you can sleep in bed."

The footage showed a man cradling a golden retriever in his arms, while walking away from a bed. The dog was seen holding the corner of a sheet in his mouth and peeling it off of the bed, while being pulled away. A caption with the post read: "Am not goin."

In a later post, when TikTok user Lexie Biron asked whether the pup got his way in the end and slept in the bed, the poster replied, "Of course."

The couple are certainly not alone in letting their pups join them in bed. A survey by the American Pet Products Association found that more than half (62 percent) of small dogs sleep with their owners. Just under half (41 percent) of medium-sized dogs and about a third (32 percent) of large dogs do as well, WebMD reported in April 2012.

Is it Bad to Let Your Dog Sleep in Your Bed?

Veterinarians Ryan Llera and Lynn Buzhardt wrote an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains. Allowing your dog to sleep with you may or may not be detrimental, depending on the health of the owner as well as the pup, they stated.

Dust and pollen cling to dog fur when they're outside. So, for those who might be allergic to dogs, having them sleep in their bed could trigger respiratory symptoms and allergies, the veterinarians added.

"Dogs carry certain intestinal parasites, fleas, and ticks that cause human illnesses," Llera and Buzhardt wrote. Allowing them to sleep with you raises your exposure to these diseases. Some pups may also have arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions that can make it difficult for them to climb onto a bed.

Dogs may also keep you from getting a good night's sleep. A November 2018 study of Australian dog owners, published in the journal Anthrozoös, said: "Co-sleeping appears to cause sleep disturbances (both arousals and wake ups), which is reinforced by poor scores on validated sleep measures."

Llera and Buzhardt added: "Part of that social structure relies on the fact that people tower above dogs. When lying down on the bed, a dog and his owner are on the same level, which may encourage the dog to exhibit aggressive tendencies."

The golden retriever's reaction in the latest video has delighted users on TikTok.

In a comment that got 17,200 likes, user Alyssa Vossler wrote: "He says 'dad, you can sleep in da kennel tonight, I sleep wif mom'."

TryAviation posted: "Eventually they always end up on the bed anyway. The crate doesn't last long. Might as well leave him there," to which the original poster replied: "Yes he sleeps with us now. it didn't take long."

Madison wrote that the pup must have been thinking: "Dad if you like the kennel so much you go sleep there." User t!gerw3llingt0n believed the dog was questioning: "Why is daddy so mean?"

DD3335 thought the golden retriever was saying: "NO FAIR DAD. I'm just a BAAABY!!!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.