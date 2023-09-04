Farmer Kills Two Dogs After They Maul 22 Pregnant Sheep to Death

Two American bullies have been shot dead after they attacked and killed 22 pregnant sheep at a farm, injuring 48 more.

The two American XL bulldogs attacked the sheep on a farm in Rhosllanerchrugog in north Wales, U.K. in March this year, after escaping from their home. The dogs were also aggressive towards the farmer.

"Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him," North Wales Police said of the incident in a statement. "Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene."

Stock image of an American bully dog. Two of the breed were shot dead after attacking and killing sheep at a farm in Wales. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Their owner, David Hughes, appeared in court on August 22, and admitted to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

In the U.S., over 4 million people are bitten by dogs of all breeds every year, with one in every five of these bites requiring medical attention. Centers for Disease Control data shows that between 1999 and 2020 an average of 33 people died from dog attacks each year.

American XL bulldogs are the largest form of American bulldog, and are defined by their heights: XL-type males are between 21 and 23 inches tall at shoulder height. There have been calls to ban the breed in the U.K. due to an increasing number of attacks: two of the four fatal dog attacks there in 2021 involved XL bullies, while in 2022, the breed was involved in six of the 10 fatal attacks, MailOnline reported.

Other banned breeds in the U.K. include the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, gogo Argentino, and fila Brasileiro. However, many argue that a dog's breed does not necessarily mean it will be aggressive.

"Whilst we know that aggression has a genetic component, to say that a whole breed is dangerous is a very sweeping statement and doesn't really reflect all dogs," Lynda Taylor, a university lecturer on applied canine behavior and author of the book Fear In Dogs: Theories, Protocols and Solutions, previously told Newsweek.

"In the U.K., breed-specific legislation has some serious flaws. It assumes that all dogs of a certain breed are dangerous and relies heavily on the 'nature' side of the nature vs. nurture argument," she said.

"Sadly, the damage done by a very large dog such as an XL bully can be devastating compared to a bite with the same intent from a much smaller dog. And because of this, those who choose to have them in their life must take responsibility for both their dog's safety and that of the general public."

Hughes was ordered to pay £900 ($1,137) in fines, and was also banned from keeping dogs for five years. The cost of the attack to the farmer amounted to over £14,000 ($17,688).

"I welcome this result after what was a horrific scene for the victim, who is still suffering the effects of the incident today," Police Constable Chris James said in a statement. "The emotional and financial impact on the farmer has been considerable.

"Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too. The costs, both financially and emotionally, for such distressing incidents are wholly unacceptable," he said.

"Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common. It is so important to ensure pets are always kept on a lead and under control in the countryside—or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure."

