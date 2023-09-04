Tech & Science

Farmer Kills Two Dogs After They Maul 22 Pregnant Sheep to Death

By
Tech & Science Dog attack Sheep Wales Animal attacks

Two American bullies have been shot dead after they attacked and killed 22 pregnant sheep at a farm, injuring 48 more.

The two American XL bulldogs attacked the sheep on a farm in Rhosllanerchrugog in north Wales, U.K. in March this year, after escaping from their home. The dogs were also aggressive towards the farmer.

"Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him," North Wales Police said of the incident in a statement. "Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene."

Big american bully dog
Stock image of an American bully dog. Two of the breed were shot dead after attacking and killing sheep at a farm in Wales. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Their owner, David Hughes, appeared in court on August 22, and admitted to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

In the U.S., over 4 million people are bitten by dogs of all breeds every year, with one in every five of these bites requiring medical attention. Centers for Disease Control data shows that between 1999 and 2020 an average of 33 people died from dog attacks each year.

American XL bulldogs are the largest form of American bulldog, and are defined by their heights: XL-type males are between 21 and 23 inches tall at shoulder height. There have been calls to ban the breed in the U.K. due to an increasing number of attacks: two of the four fatal dog attacks there in 2021 involved XL bullies, while in 2022, the breed was involved in six of the 10 fatal attacks, MailOnline reported.

Other banned breeds in the U.K. include the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, gogo Argentino, and fila Brasileiro. However, many argue that a dog's breed does not necessarily mean it will be aggressive.

"Whilst we know that aggression has a genetic component, to say that a whole breed is dangerous is a very sweeping statement and doesn't really reflect all dogs," Lynda Taylor, a university lecturer on applied canine behavior and author of the book Fear In Dogs: Theories, Protocols and Solutions, previously told Newsweek.

"In the U.K., breed-specific legislation has some serious flaws. It assumes that all dogs of a certain breed are dangerous and relies heavily on the 'nature' side of the nature vs. nurture argument," she said.

"Sadly, the damage done by a very large dog such as an XL bully can be devastating compared to a bite with the same intent from a much smaller dog. And because of this, those who choose to have them in their life must take responsibility for both their dog's safety and that of the general public."

Hughes was ordered to pay £900 ($1,137) in fines, and was also banned from keeping dogs for five years. The cost of the attack to the farmer amounted to over £14,000 ($17,688).

"I welcome this result after what was a horrific scene for the victim, who is still suffering the effects of the incident today," Police Constable Chris James said in a statement. "The emotional and financial impact on the farmer has been considerable.

"Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too. The costs, both financially and emotionally, for such distressing incidents are wholly unacceptable," he said.

"Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common. It is so important to ensure pets are always kept on a lead and under control in the countryside—or if left at home alone, that the house or garden are secure."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about dog attacks? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC