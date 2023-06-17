Americans Are Becoming Less Accepting of Same-Sex Relationships, Poll Shows

The number of Americans supporting same-sex relationships has dropped from 71 to 64 percent compared to one year ago, with more people thinking it is not morally acceptable, according to a new Gallup poll—a change driven mostly by Republicans.

The survey, Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, was conducted between May 1 and 24 among a random sample of 1,011 adults living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

It found that Americans were less supportive of a number of issues related to sexuality and relationships, including birth control—with 88 percent of Americans finding it morally acceptable this year compared to 92 percent in 2022—and divorce, support for which dropped from 81 to 78 percent.

Participants are seen at the 2023 LA Pride Parade on June 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Support for same-sex relationships has dropped among Americans, a Gallup poll has found. Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

The fall in the number of Americans who think that gay and lesbian relationships are morally acceptable—down seven percentage points—was the most significant in the entire list of issues on which Gallup questioned respondents.

While from a long-term perspective, Americans' opinion on issues around LGBTQ+ rights have followed a liberal trend—in 2002 a minority 38 percent of Americans found same-sex relationships acceptable— the drop in support for same-sex relationships this year has brought the U.S. back to 2019, when 64 percent of Americans said they were socially acceptable.

The fall was driven by Republicans, according to Gallup. While 56 percent of Americans identifying as Republicans found same-sex relationships morally acceptable in 2022, only 41 percent do so this year. It is the lowest figure reported in Gallup's annual survey since 2014—when it was 39 percent—undoing almost a decade of increasing support on the issue.

The decline in Republican support comes at a time when conservative forces inside the party have been pushing to limit some LGBTQ+ rights across the country, such as transgender women competing in female sports events. Since the beginning of 2021, more than 20 GOP-led states have passed bills limiting trans kids' and teens' access to gender-affirming healthcare, as well as to binary spaces like women-only school toilets.

A strong majority of Democrats and independents continue to support same-sex relationships, with 79 and 73 percent of them finding it morally acceptable, respectively. But there was still a 6 percent drop in support among Democrats: in 2022, 85 percent of Democrats were accepting of the issue.

Despite the drop in approval, Americans' support for same-sex marriage remains strong, Gallup has found. According to the poll, 71 percent of Americans think it should remain legal—matching the number reported last year.

Once again, support for same-sex marriage was lower among Republicans, at 49 percent, compared to Democrats (84 percent) and independents (78 percent).

Most Americans have consistently supported same-sex marriage since the 2010s. It became law after the Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.