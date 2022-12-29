'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Start Date, Judges and How to Watch

NBC is kicking off the new year with the launch of the exciting new series America's Got Talent: All-Stars.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent came to an end back in September, with Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas being crowned the winners.

Now, the network has confirmed that 60 acts from Got Talent franchises around the world are set to return to the stage to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will bring together winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from across the globe in what is set to be an extremely entertaining competition.

Some of the contestants confirmed include past America's Got Talent winners Brandon Leake, Terry Fator, Dustin Tavella, and Kodi Lee, Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner Jeanick Fournier and Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake.

Each week, 10 acts, including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists and magicians, will perform for the judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the finals, per NBC.

The America's Got Talent "superfans" in the audience of the pre-taped show will also be able to vote for one additional act per episode to move on to the finals.

Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which is to be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale.

The Got Talent format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America. It has been programmed in 194 territories worldwide.

There is a plethora of talent to have come through the various franchises and fans will no doubt be delighted to see some of their favorites return to the stage.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, with Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler as executive producers.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the upcoming America's Got Talent: All-Stars, including when it starts and who the judges are.

'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Start Date

The first episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars will air on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

Subsequent episodes will follow Monday evenings at the same time, with the season eventually culminating in an epic season finale which, according to the schedule, should air on Monday, February 18.

'America's Got Talent: All-Stars' Judges

Simon Cowell, who is also executive producer of the series, will be on the judge's panel alongside Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The trio participated in the most recent season of America's Got Talent, alongside Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara, who is not returning for All-Stars.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will be hosted by presenter and actor Terry Crews.

How to Watch 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'

Episodes of America's Got Talent: All-Stars will air on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock

America's Got Talent: All-Stars is scheduled to premiere on January 2 on NBC.