Amy Coney Barrett's Christian Group Probed by FBI: What We Know

The FBI has reportedly interviewed a number of individuals who alleged they were abused by members of a Christian group that counts Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a member.

Barrett's affiliation with People of Praise, a conservative religious group that elevates the role of men, drew scrutiny ahead of her appointment to the highest court in the nation.

One former member told Newsweek in 2020 that women are expected to be "absolutely obedient" to their husbands and the men in the group and those who aren't are "shamed, shunned, humiliated."

At least five individuals have been contacted by the FBI, and four gave detailed accounts of abusive behavior they allegedly experienced or witnessed, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. It is not clear if the FBI has launched a formal investigation into People of Praise.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett poses for an official photo in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. A Christian group associated with the justice is reportedly being probed by the FBI. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

It comes after a years-long effort by a group called PoP Survivors, which has called for the group, based in South Bend, Indiana, to be investigated for its handling of sexual abuse allegations.

"We urge the FBI to use their power to unearth the long-standing pattern of child sexual abuse and coverup in the People of Praise," a spokesperson for the group said. "All perpetrators and their enablers must finally be held accountable. We must ensure that no child is victimized and silenced by a People of Praise member ever again."

What former People of Praise members told Newsweek

Coral Anika Theill, who was formerly a member of a branch of People of Praise in Corvallis, Oregon, has described the group as a "charismatic dictatorship" and a "cult."

"There was a lot of abuse and shaming, shunning, intimidation, bullying going on," she said. "You did not say no, or there was retaliation."

She says the five years she spent in the community, between 1979 and 1984, traumatized her. "There's just a lot of rules," she said. "As a wife, I couldn't even see my doctor alone. I couldn't see my family unless they gave me permission. I couldn't talk to neighbors, I couldn't see or talk to friends."

Sean Connelly, communications director for People of Praise, told Newsweek in 2020 that "neither the men nor women leaders in the People of Praise Corvallis branch are aware that there were ever any allegations of physical or mental abuse concerning Ms. Theill and her husband at the time.

"Her charges of the mistreatment of women, insularity, lack of privacy and shunning are contradictory to our beliefs and our practices as a community."

Tim Kaiser, who grew up in the People of Praise, left when he turned 18 in 1997 after growing disillusioned with the level of authority the group exerts on members and its insular nature.

He told Newsweek that women submitting to their husbands "is not negotiable or figurative."

"In the case of a woman, her 'head' is her husband—that's who is in charge of her. That is the person who is supposed to be making all of her moral decisions and taking responsibility for the condition of her soul. It's really creepy, but that's the idea."

Update 10/3/23, 8:30 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional background information.