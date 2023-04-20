News

Amy Coney Barrett's Surprising Remarks in Supreme Court Religion Case

By
News Supreme Court UPS Amy Coney Barrett Religion
  • Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked questions during oral arguments in a religious rights case on Tuesday.
  • The case involves a postal carrier who says he can't work Sundays because of his religious beliefs.
  • Barrett suggested that providing the requested religious accommodation could have a negative effect on other employees' morale

Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett pursued a line of questioning during oral arguments in a religious rights case on Tuesday that may surprise some of her supporters and critics.

The Supreme Court heard the case of a former mail carrier and evangelical Christian, Gerald Groff, who is arguing that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) failed to provide him with adequate religious accommodation because his beliefs prevent him from working Sundays.

Barrett, a Roman Catholic and member of the Court's conservative wing, is well-known for her deeply held religious beliefs, which have sometimes proven controversial and even led to calls for her to recuse herself from a case involving LGBTQ+ rights.

However, during questions to Groff's attorney, Aaron Streett, on Tuesday, Barrett appeared to agree with Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh that providing the religious accommodation Groff was seeking could be potentially damaging to other employees' morale and have a negative effect on the operation of a company making that accommodation.

Amy Coney Barrett Poses for a Photo
United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022, in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a religious rights case brought by a former USPS mail carrier. Alex Wong/Getty Images

"I mean, you might have many religious people in a workplace seeking the same accommodation for Sundays off or - or other kinds of accommodations," Barrett said on Tuesday, according to a transcript of oral arguments released by the Court.

"And I guess it seems to me, as Justice Kavanaugh said, morale can be very important. It kind of seems to me that you're defining conduct of the business as the bottom line, like you want a dollar amount on it," she went on.

"So, if you lose efficiency and you want to measure, like, well, we're not able to deliver as many Amazon packages, so it's costing us some of our contract. We're not as able to sell as many groceries, or we have to close early on Sundays because we can't cover it and we're losing the sales in that [...] part of the shift," the conservative justice said.

Barrett also pointed to "things that might be very difficult to prove and put a
dollar amount on, employees aren't as productive because they're grumbling, they're not willing to kind of go the extra mile, put their best foot forward, those might be very difficult things to put a dollar amount on or the dollar amount might be small."

Read more

"But why wouldn't they be things that affected the conduct of the business?" she asked.

Barrett then had a back and forth with Streett about the potential effects on the morale and operation of a company making the kind of religious accommodation Groff is seeking.

The justice appeared to question whether allowing a person not to work on Sundays because of their religious beliefs would place an unfair burden on their employer and their coworkers.

"If you're in the rural grocery store and the two other employees have to pick up all
the shifts, maybe that's not reasonable, or does it always have to be measured, in your view, under that substantial or difficulty test?" she asked.

Streett responded that employers had "flexibility to select an accommodation that's
not the religious employee's preferred accommodation, and as part of making that
reasonable accommodation, the employer can take into account the effect on the coworkers or take into account the effect on the business."

"And, of course, that's what we had here," Street went on. "This is not a get-out-of-work-free card for Mr. Groff. He volunteered to work on Saturdays. He volunteered to work on non-Sunday holidays. And it simply shifted around the shifts that individuals were working."

Groff was a rural carrier associate in Pennsylvania and didn't work Sundays, but in 2013, USPS contracted to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays. USPS made some efforts to accommodate Groff, such as changing around shifts or allowing him to come to work after religious services.

He eventually left in 2019 and filed suit against USPS under Title VII, which prevents discrimination against employees based on their religion.

A district judge ruled against Groff and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision in a 2-1 vote.

Under Title VII, an employer must show that they made a good faith effort to provide reasonable accommodation for the employee or they must show that providing that accommodation would place an "undue hardship" on the employer.

Newsweek has reached out to Gerald Groff's attorney via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC