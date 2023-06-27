Amy Robach's Daughter Celebrates NYC Pride—'Drag, Cocktails and Me'

Amy Robach's daughter, Ava Monroe McIntosh, had the time of her life at New York City Pride over the weekend.

The musician, 20, is the daughter of the former GMA3: Everything You Need To Know host, who left ABC earlier this year after it was revealed she'd entered into a relationship with her co-star, T.J. Holmes, 45.

McIntosh sported a multi-colored cropped crochet top as she joined in the celebrations of the city's LGBTQ+ population.

Amy Robach and Ava Mcintosh attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Gala at Park Avenue Armory on May 17, 2018 in New York City. Ava enjoyed the NYC Pride celebrations.

She also painted the colors of the Pride flag on her face and told fans on her Instagram stories: "Come 2 @supermannyc FOR PRIDE DRINKS, DRAG, COCKTAILS and ME."

The singer also posted photos of drag queens arriving at the bar to perform, before sharing a photo of a friend on the dance floor.

NYC's Pride event attracted a number of celebrities over the weekend including Paris Hilton, who DJ'd an event in a sparkly mini-dress.

Thousands of people lined Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to watch the Pride parade which is annual celebration to mark the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising as LGBTQ+ patrons of the bar rallied against the NYPD's Public Morals Squad when it raided the venue. The now-defunct squad carried out anatomical inspections on some people at the bar and the uprising was credited with starting the global LGBTQ+ rights movement around the world.

But NYC's Pride was not without an ominous cloud as some revelers pointed out LGBTQ+ rights were being receded around the country as lawmakers attempt to introduce policies attacking the community.

"We've gained a lot more negative attention in the news and propaganda just to spew hate," Pride attendee Charm Steezy, 23, told website Gothamist.

Human Rights Campaign has declared an unprecedented "state of emergency" for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. as a result of the record-breaking number of legislation being introduced across the country.

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been considered by state legislators across the country and Congress in 2023, which is more than any other year on record. Of the 525 bills already introduced, 220 target transgender people, including banning them from competing in sports and preventing minors from accessing gender-affirming health care.

"The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived—they are real, tangible and dangerous," HRC President Kelley Robinson said in a statement. "In many cases, they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk.

"Our No.1 priority will always be ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are safe and have the tools they need to defend and protect themselves against acts of hostility, discrimination and—in the most extreme cases—violence."