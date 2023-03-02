Amy Robach's Daughter Announces Debut Album Amid 'GMA3' Drama

Amy Robach's oldest daughter, Ava Monroe McIntosh, is set to release her debut album as her mom moves on from GMA3: Everything You Need To Know.

Robach, 50, left her co-anchoring roles on ABC'S GMA3 and 20/20 after it was revealed she'd entered into a relationship with her co-star, T.J. Holmes, 45.

The couple were first pictured on a romantic getaway and then getting cosy in a New York City bar in November 2022. They were taken off air the following month before coming to an agreement with ABC News to leave the network.

While McIntosh, 20, has kept a relatively low profile on her social media accounts since her mom's high-profile relationship went public, the aspiring musician has now announced her debut record, A Place to Come Home To.

McInstosh posed leaning over a bar in a black and white photo that she posted to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal she would debut the album at The Bitter End, a live music venue in New York's Greenwich Village where she regularly performs.

"The ball is rolling on 'A Place To Come Home To' ... My debut record with help from @goldstandardfromnyc <3 It's on its way, thanks to a village of friends (and The Village, HA) ! It feels important to start at the beginning, at @thebitterendnyc 👐 To Paul, Anne, Adrian, Tony, etc: Thank you for giving me a shot," she captioned the post.

"There's no greater place on the planet 🫀 Keep your eyes peeled for more news, but for now, here's a tease shot by @clarabadell! Some of the village is tagged, but all of you get big BIG kisses from me. GO SEE SOME LIVE MUSIC TONIGHT!"

While her famous mom is known to comment on her daughter's posts, she was notably absent from McIntosh's latest announcement.

However, her younger sister Annie, 17, made sure to congratulate her sibling by writing, "SLAYY" and "Woooo" in the comments.

The sisters are Robach's daughters from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh, which lasted from 1996 to 2009.

Robach went on to marry Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue in 2010. They have reportedly separated.

Then, in December, Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce after almost 13 years of marriage. The couple are parents to 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, and Holmes is dad to Brianna and Jaiden, with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

While Holmes and Robach have not spoken about their relationship or split from their spouses, they have been seen packing on public displays of affection (PDA) during getaways to Los Angeles and Mexico.

The pair headed south of the border for a romantic Valentine's Day vacation where they were seen kissing poolside, Robach cuddling up to Holmes as they enjoyed a beer and holding hands as they took in the sights.

They were taken off the air at ABC pending an internal investigation once the photos of them together surfaced in 2022 and a series of anchors filled in for them until they officially left the network.

An ABC News spokesperson released a statement to the media in late January.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the statement read. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."