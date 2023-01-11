Ana Walshe Update: Map Shows Timeline From Last Sighting to Husband Arrest

As investigators continue their search for Ana Walshe, a woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, who went missing earlier this month, her husband Brian Walshe was recently arrested.

The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said this past weekend that Brian Walshe was arrested by officers with the Cohasset Police Department and Massachusetts State Police on charges of "misleading a police investigation."

The arrest came several days after Ana Walshe was last seen on January 1, according to police. Newsweek has compiled a list of key dates and pieces of information related to the investigation.

Ana Walshe Timeline

January 1:

According to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, Ana Walshe was last seen on January 1.

A criminal complaint obtained by WBZ-TV in Boston stated that Brian Walshe informed investigators that his wife said she had a "work emergency" and was taking a flight to Washington D.C.

Brian Walshe also reportedly said that his wife called either an Uber or Lyft to transport her to the airport; however, during his recent court appearance, prosecutors said that there were no records of a ride-sharing service used.

January 2:

During his court appearance this week, prosecutors said that Brian Walshe previously told investigators he took his son to get ice cream on January 2; however, surveillance footage showed that he was instead at a local Home Depot.

"Surveillance checked during the investigation indicated that defendant [Brian Walshe] in fact, on January 2, sometime after four o'clock, went to the Home Depot...He's on surveillance at that time purchasing about $450 worth of cleaning supplies. That would include mops, bucket, tarps, Tyvek drop cloths, as well as various kinds of tape," prosecutor Lynn Beland said in court.

January 4:

According to WBZ-TV, Ana Walshe's Washington D.C. employees first notified authorities that they had not heard from the 39-year-old in several days. During his court appearance, an attorney for Brian Walshe said that he informed his wife's employer he had not heard from her.

January 5:

On January 5, the Cohasset Police Department first released the news of Ana Walshe's disappearance to the public and asked for their assistance in their search.

"Walshe stands 5'2" and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent," police said.

January 7:

The Cohasset Police Department said in a Facebook post on January 7 that a "ground search" for evidence related to Ana Walshe's "disappearance has concluded."

According to the post, investigators searched wooded areas near Walshe's home as well as a small stream and pool nearby. Both returned negative results, police said.

January 8:

Brian Walshe was arrested on January 8 for misleading a police investigation, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. In a statement, the district attorney's office said that during the investigation, officers have reason to believe that Brian Walshe made comments that misled their search for his wife.

January 9:

On January 9, Brian Walshe appeared in court and prosecutors revealed new evidence about the timeline of events. In addition to announcing information related to his alleged trip to Home Depot on January 2, prosecutors also said that blood and a bloody knife were found in the basement of the Walshe residence.

January 10:

On January 10, WBZ-TV's Investigate Team reported that additional evidence, including a hatchet and bags with blood, were found in a trash facility transfer station, citing anonymous law enforcement sources.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk District Attorney's Office told WBZ-TV, "Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation. No detail on those items will be disclosed at this time."

Newsweek reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office for comment on the reported discovery.