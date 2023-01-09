New Brian Walshe Revelations Raise Suspicion About Ana Walshe Disappearance

New information was revealed on Monday about Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, a woman from Cohasset, Massachusetts, who went missing on January 1.

On Sunday, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office announced that officers from the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police arrested Brian Walshe on charges of misleading a police investigation into the search for his wife.

On Monday morning, Walshe appeared in court, and new information was revealed by prosecutors.

Josh Breslow of LiveNOW from Fox shared a video of the full court appearance where prosecutors can be heard speaking about how Walshe was seen on surveillance footage on January 2 purchasing over $400 worth of cleaning supplies from a local Home Depot.

Brian Walshe, husband of Ana Walshe, seen on surveillance at Home Depot on Jan. 2, where he bought $450 in cleaning supplies, prosecution says, adding bloody knife recovered from home. He is charged with misleading police. @livenowfox



Video of full court hearing!

👇🏼 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Oyfb2g1kkR — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) January 9, 2023

"Surveillance checked during the investigation indicated that defendant [Brian Walshe] in fact, on January 2, sometime after four o'clock, went to the Home Depot," prosecutor Lynn Beland said. "He's on surveillance at that time purchasing about $450 worth of cleaning supplies. That would include mops, bucket, tarps, Tyvek drop cloths, as well as various kinds of tape."

Additionally, Beland revealed that a search warrant was executed at Walshe's home and found blood and a knife "which also contained some blood" in the basement.

Beland also spoke about how Brian Walshe told investigators about the last time he saw his wife, which was on January 1 when she took an Uber or Lyft to an airport to fly to Washington, D.C. However, Ana Walshe never arrived in Washington, D.C., and police were unable to find any records of an Uber or Lyft being called.

"These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn't report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay," Beland said.

A bail for Brian Walshe was set at $500,000 cash, the judge announced.

On January 5, the Cohasset Police Department issued a statement asking the public's assistance in finding Ana Walshe.

"Ana Walshe, age 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year's Day," police said. "Walshe stands 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and has an olive complexion. It is believed that she speaks with an Eastern European accent."

Two days later, police said in an updated statement that a ground search near the couple's home was completed by investigators.

"Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Ms. Walshe's home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results. The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it," the statement said.

Newsweek reached out to the Cohasset Police Department for further comment.