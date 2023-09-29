Science

Remains of 14th Century Shoes Discovered at Construction Site

By
Science Archaeology Shoes Ancient History Artifacts

Archaeologists have uncovered a battered shoe from the Middle Ages in the remains of an ancient street underneath a construction site in Freiberg, Germany.

All that remains of the shoe is the top layer of leather, which is thought to date back to the 14th century.

"It may well be that the shoe we found there was discarded after it had been worn out," Christoph Heiermann, head of department at the Saxon State Office for Archeology in Dresden, told Newsweek.

shoe leather
The remains of the shoe leather, dating back to the 14th century. © Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen, C. Heiermann

The shoe has managed to survive for such a long time at the Pfarrgasse site without succumbing to the elements thanks to the conditions of the soil, which are exceptionally damp.

"It remained preserved in the moist soil over the centuries," Heiermann told local news outlet Freie Presse.

The shoe has been taken to a restoration laboratory, where it is being kept in water to prevent it from drying out and decaying.

"Ceramic fragments found in the area suggest, that the shoe dates from the 14th century AD. At the moment the fragments are being kept wet in our laboratories in order to prevent them from drying. Otherwise they would crumble to dust within a few weeks," Heiermann said.

The excavations have also unearthed a number of fascinating finds, including two unpaved historical road surfaces dated to the 15th and 16th centuries, and a pit in front of one of the oldest secular buildings in Freiberg containing the remains of a fire from the 14th and early 15th centuries, such as broken crockery and demolition rubble.

"Excavations are taking place while the town of Freiberg is replacing cables and pipes in the Pfarrgasse lane in the midst of the old city," Heiermann told Newsweek.

"Pfarrgasse is one of the oldest parts of town and features historically important buildings. There were remnants of even older buildings—foundation walls—left in the middle of the lane. The sediments in the area are very moist, probably due to an ancient body of water—a little pond, perhaps—that does not exist anymore. However, the moisture and lack of oxygen are the reasons why organic materials like leather do not decompose and are preserved over long periods of time, which is rather rare."

shoe leather
The shoe leather, which is currently being preserved in water to prevent decay. © Landesamt für Archäologie Sachsen, C. Heiermann

Around 5 feet below the ground, they discovered evidence of a body of water due to the dampness of the soil. The archaeologists also found wooden water pipes from the 17th and 18th centuries, and hope to discover more treasures as they further explore the site.

"The excavation of the utility trenches has already been completed and the extensive excavation for road construction is now beginning," excavation manager Silvio Bock told Freie Presse. "This could reveal further traces of roads and buildings."

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about archaeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC