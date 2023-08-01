Tech & Science

Exceptionally Well-Preserved Roman Mosaic of Snake-Hair Medusa Uncovered

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient Rome Spain Mythology

A vast mosaic dating back to ancient Rome has been uncovered in Spain, showing the mythical monster Medusa in beautiful detail.

The 323-square-foot mosaic is dotted with fish and peacock motifs, with the depiction of Medusa thought to have been designed to protect locals.

"In a large square in which floral and animal motifs (birds and fish) are interspersed together with masks, the appearance of the image of the Medusa is typical in the mosaic pavements of the [period] as a prophylactic sign or protection of the inhabitants of the domus," José Vargas, an archeology monitor at the Barraeca II Professional School, said in a statement.

medusa mosaic
The Medusa mosaic uncovered in Spain. It's thought to date back to the Roman era. Ayuntamiento de Mérida

"In this excavation, a Roman domus has been brought to light and one of its main rooms completely, paved with a polychrome mosaic of about 30 m2 [323 square feet] whose central motif is represented by the head of a Medusa framed in an octagonal medallion. Four peacocks, embodying the four seasons, are located in the corners within hexagons."

In ancient mythology, Medusa was one of the Gorgons, three sisters who had snakes for hair. Medusa was cursed by Athena, or Minerva as the Romans called her, to turn any living thing that she cast her eyes upon to stone. She was beheaded and killed by the demigod Perseus, who then used her head as a weapon against his enemies.

The mosaic was uncovered by students from the Barraeca II Professional School of the City Council in the Huerta de Otero in Mérida, Spain, which is a hotspot for fascinating archeological finds from the Roman era.

Las excavaciones en la Huerta de Otero sacan a la luz un gran mosaico de Medusa en la estancia principal de una espléndida domus romanaEs el resultado de las últimas excavaciones que vienen...

The excavation of the site began in 1976, but after decades of little work, it was ramped up in 2019, with a concerted effort being made to preserve findings for others to enjoy.

This site "is of an exceptional nature due to the level of conservation of the remains and, above all, due to the ornamental apparatus that decorates the well-preserved house: not only the mosaic of the jellyfish but also paintings and sculptural motifs," Félix Palma, director of the Monumental City Consortium, said in the statement.

1 of 3
peacock mosaic
An image of a peacock depicted in the mosaic. It's thought to date to Roman times. Ayuntamiento de Mérida

Other findings there include a 130-foot-long section of Roman foundation wall measuring 16 feet tall and nine feet wide. The remains of a Roman road were also discovered, running parallel to the wall, dating back to the 4th century A.D.

The students and archaeologists will continue to excavate the site, in the hopes of finding other hidden treasures.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Roman mosaics? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC