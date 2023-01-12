Andrew Tate Blasts Logan Paul From Romanian Prison

Andrew Tate has looked to ramp up his beef with YouTuber and part-time boxer Logan Paul after sending him a message on social media from his Romanian prison cell.

Former professional kickboxer Tate, 36, is currently being detained after he was arrested and charged for being part of an organized crime group and for human trafficking and rape. His detention period was extended from 24 hours to 30 days as the authorities continue their investigations. Tate has repeatedly denied any involvement in people trafficking.

This still hasn't stopped Tate, who has millions of followers on social media and had his Twitter account reinstated after Elon Musk bought the company, from firing off missives, with Logan Paul in his sights.

Tate and Paul had mooted a fight in the ring but following the former's arrest, this is now looking unlikely, but that hasn't stopped the beef from being ramped up.

Paul, 27, has had a turbulent few weeks after he was accused of "scamming" his followers with a cryptocurrency game he produced in 2021 called CryptoZoo.

The influencer had said that CryptoZoo was a "really fun game that makes you money," but YouTube investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen released a series in December 2022 in which he labeled the project Paul's "biggest scam."

Paul then threatened to sue for defamation but the whole saga deescalated at the weekend when Findeisen tweeted to say that Paul had called and was "dropping the lawsuit threats."

In a screenshot shared by Findeisen, Paul admitted in the CryptoZoo Discord group: "I'm grateful he brought this to light.

"I will be taking accountability, apologizing, and coming forward with a plan in the future...I know it's been bumpy, but your support is everything to me and I will make this right."

Tate has seized on this and used it to mock Paul and tweeted: "Lol. Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer."

This week, the pair have traded blows on Twitter, with Paul responding to Tate's many references to "the Matrix" being real, by writing: "The Matrix is real. Pray you never become its target."

Tate then hit back, tweeting: "You are the Matrix. You are an Agent. But the Matrix is cracking. And now you will pay the price."

Meanwhile, Findeisen has hit out at Paul, saying that all those who bought into his cryptocurrency should have their investments refunded.

Speaking to Insider, Findeisen said: "The only acceptable outcome here is refunds for the victims.

"This is not a matter of simply picking up the pieces 1.5 years later. People bought high, sold low, rightly assuming the project was abandoned, so it's not enough to those people to make things right by fixing the game. They need to be made whole."

