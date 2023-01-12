Andrew Tate Claims West 'Delete' People in New Clip: Everything He Said

Andrew Tate has claimed the West "delete" people in a new, 28-minute-long video posted to the Tate Confidential channel on Rumble, an online video platform, on Wednesday.

According to the official Twitter account for Tate Confidential, the channel is the home of weekly vlogs, or video blogs, from the Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, where they share their adventures around the world.

It is not clear when the clip was filmed, but the footage is at least more than two weeks old, as both Tate brothers were arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with two Romanian nationals, and charged with human trafficking.

On Tuesday, January 10, officials at a court in Bucharest, Romania's capital, confirmed that the 30-day arrest of the controversial social-media personalities was being upheld, meaning they must remain in custody in Romania.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organized crime agency DIICOT, said the court rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge's earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days, per NBC News.

The new Rumble video, shared with the Tate Confidential channel's 193,000 followers, shows American-British influencer Andrew, 36, visiting an animal park with his brother and several other associates.

While walking through the animal park, Andrew has a discussion with a man, who is not named in the clip, about his views on "the West."

Andrew tells his companion: "I speak about, in the West, the many crazy laws and crazy politics, and I speak about many crazy things and all of the crazy things."

"They try very hard to brainwash people, in the West. They do not want to believe in God or believe in family or believe in nothing," adds Tate, who wears sunglasses throughout the clip.

The former kickboxing champion then says: "They try very hard. You speak against this, they delete you."

The conversation then comes to an end as the group look at some spotted hyenas that live in the park.

Later in the clip, one of the brothers, though it's not clear which one, says that they are "moving to Dubai."

Romanian authorities are said to have started their investigation of the Tate brothers in April, following allegations that the brothers were holding two women against their will, including a U.S. citizen. The brothers were born in the U.S. but hold dual American-British citizenship.

Prosecutors reportedly said that the suspects "appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost."

Romanian prosecutors allege the Tate brothers coerced six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." One of those arrested was also charged with rape, though their identify has not been disclosed.

The brothers were detained after Andrew's now-infamous exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 20.

Tate, who has been permanently banned from multiple social-media platforms, was recently reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership.

Tate has repeatedly denied any involvement in people-trafficking.