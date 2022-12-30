Greta Thunberg's Andrew Tate Tweet Among Most-Liked of All Time

Climate activist Greta Thunberg's viral Twitter response to Andrew Tate has become one of the most-liked tweets of all time after accruing 3.5 million likes roughly two days after it was posted.

Tate, a controversial social media influencer, initiated an exchange with Thunberg on Twitter on Tuesday, tagging her in a post about his "33 cars" and asking for her email address "so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Thunberg responded to Tate in a Twitter post on December 28, writing: "yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

At 3.5 million likes as of Friday morning, Thunberg's tweet is currently the sixth most-liked tweet of all time. Earlier on Friday, her post was temporarily tied for sixth place with a May 2020 post from comedian Andy Milonakis, which read: "Congratulations to the Astronauts that left Earth today. Good choice." The comedian's post received 3.4 million likes.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

While Thunberg's post received a chorus of praise and attention, the mockery stemming from her response is not the only thing Tate needs to worry about. On Thursday, Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-described "misogynist," was arrested in Romania, alongside his brother Tristan, reportedly in connection with an investigation into human trafficking and other alleged offenses.

Social media users have been speculating that a video Tate posted on Twitter in response to Thunberg's viral tweet led to his detainment. In the video, Tate is handed a stack of pizza boxes from the Romanian restaurant, Jerry's Pizza, which some believe may have helped authorities track him down. In his video, Tate also tells someone off-camera to make sure the pizza boxes won't be recycled.

Thunberg appeared to acknowledge Tate's arrest in a new tweet on Friday that read: "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes." That post has also received significant attention, accruing 1.9 million likes as of Friday morning.

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

The most-liked tweet of all time remains a post on the late actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing his death, which received 7 million likes. The second most-liked tweet of all time, at 4.7 million likes, came from Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk tweeted on April 27, 2022, shortly after Twitter announced that it had entered an agreement for him to acquire the company.

The third, fourth and fifth most-liked tweets of all time came from former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden and then Obama again, respectively.

Overall, Thunberg's post has been seen by a massive amount of people. A new Twitter feature that was recently rolled out shows how many times a tweet has been viewed, in addition to the numbers of retweets, quote tweets and likes.

As of 10:45 a.m. ET on Friday, Thunberg's response to Tate had been viewed more than 249 million times.

Newsweek reached out to Thunberg for comment.