Andrew Tate's Attempt at Greta Thunberg Burn Backfires as She 'Owns' Him

Social media users are sharing their disbelief after witnessing a brutal exchange between climate activist Greta Thunberg and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Thunberg shut Tate down on Twitter with a comeback so savage, it got over 300,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Tate responded with his own comeback but the damage was seemingly done.

Thousands of people have retweeted and responded to Thunberg's takedown of Tate, which was sent in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The exchange started when Tate directed a message at the 19-year-old Swedish activist, bragging about the number of cars he owned.

After listing some of his supercars, he asked for Thunberg's email address. "Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," he wrote.

He also included a 90-second video that showed Tate using private jets and sports cars, intercut with clips of Thunberg's famous speech from the United Nations Climate Action Summit in 2019.

Over a day later, Thunberg responded with a short but not-so-sweet reply.

"Yes, please do enlighten me. Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

The reply set the internet aflame as commentators applauded Thunberg.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

"Hello. Yes, police please. I'd like to report the murder of Andrew Tate," British journalist James Copley joked.

"And there was me thinking 2022 had peaked," replied reporter Jacob Stolworthy.

Celebrating Thunberg's victory, Colorful Radio host Lorraine King wrote, "Greta Thunberg has done the dance and now owns Twitter." "Greta now owns Andrew Tate," replied user @NewsWithMsEmma.

Climate activist Dave Vetter also applauded Thunberg's efforts. "Greta just obliterated creepy misogynist Andrew Tate in a single post."

Not content to allow Thunberg to have the last word, Tate channeled the teenage campaigner in his reply, using a famous phrase of hers.

"How dare you?!" he wrote in response over an hour later. But according to many Twitter users, the damage was done.

"How dare she burn you so hard?" replied writer David Milner.

Many people were quick to remind Tate how he got roasted by Thunberg.

"You must reveal how you, a small pile of ashes, are still communicating in our realm," the Vetter replied to Tate.

British TV presenter Carol Vorderman also shared her delight. "The girl has owned him," she wrote. "I might borrow that email address for some of my 'naggers' 👍🏼👍🏼."

Many others likened their exchange to a boxing or MMA fight—appropriate as Tate used to be a professional kickboxer.

"The crowd is on its feet, the energy is building,...the crowd is roaring! Greta, Greta, Greta, Greta! She has done it, she has beaten Tate!" Twitter user Mark Bignell wrote.