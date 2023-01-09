Andrew Tate's Hospital Visit Sparks Conflicting Reports About His Health

Andrew Tate became the subject of conflicting reports over the weekend, after it was reported that he had briefly visited a hospital following his arrest.

The American-British influencer was arrested in Romania on December 29, 2022, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian nationals, and charged with human trafficking.

Romanian prosecutors allege the Tate brothers coerced six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." One of those arrested was also charged with rape, though their identify has not been disclosed.

On Sunday, a tweet was posted on Tate's Twitter account, in which a link was shared to an article from Romanian website SpyNews about his health.

Part of the text of the article, which was shown in the tweet in a screenshot, stated one of the Tate brothers "ended up in hospital" following their arrest.

Captioning the post, Tate appeared to suggest that there was a greater conspiracy at play as he wrote: "The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill."

The Matrix has attacked me.



But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.



Hard to Kill.https://t.co/eBRKw7mabU pic.twitter.com/NmO1VbjqCo — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 8, 2023

As for why he went to a hospital, Carmina Pricopie, an investigative journalist for Romanian news network Antena 3 CNN, is quoted as saying that Tate cited "certain medical problems" during a routine check.

"Yesterday he was taken out of the Central Prison of the Capital Police and taken to a hospital because when he was incarcerated, according to the procedures, he was given a medical examination and the prison doctor asked him if he was suffering from certain ailments," read the quote.

"The attorney for the Tate brothers notified the central detention center and stated that he had certain medical problems," the quote continued. "Based on this notification, yesterday he was taken to a specialist consultation in a hospital in the capital."

Per the quotes attributed to Pricopie, Tate has since been returned "the central detention center of the Capital Police."

Citing "Romanian news sources," NFT Technologies co-founder and CEO Mario Nawfal shared more information about the hospital visit on Twitter, stating that while there are conflicting reports, "it seems a doctor discovered an ailment during a routine check-up."

Also attributing information to journalist Pricopie, Nawful wrote that the medical issue "doesn't seem too serious and is based on Tate's attorney briefing the Central Prison of the Capital Police about Tate's 'medical problems,' leading to Tate visiting a specialist in Bucharest."

"Sources have told me that Tate does suffer from heart conditions and has seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly," Nawful added in his thread.

Sources have told me that Tate does suffer from heart conditions and has seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly



Although some are speculating this to be Tate orchestrating an escape, I HIGHLY doubt this, but it would make for an epic space! — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 8, 2023

However, Twitter user @AlphaEra, who states himself to be a close associate of Tate, disputed the tweet in question.

"Tate has not 'seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly,'" he wrote. "Not sure where you got that one from. Source—I travel with Tate. Also he absolutely hates Paris. Do better with your 'reporting' Mario."

Tate has not ‘seen a heart specialist in Paris regularly.’ Not sure where you got that one from. Source - I travel with Tate. Also he absolutely hates Paris. Do better with your ‘reporting’ Mario — The Sartorial Shooter (@AlphaEra) January 8, 2023

In another tweet, @AlphaEra said that Tate is "ok" as he addressed the hospital visit.

"Yes it's true Andrew was taken to the hospital," he stated. "He is ok. No more info available. Sorry I can't answer all DMs, too many of them."

Yes it’s true Andrew was taken to the hospital. He is ok. No more info available. Sorry I can’t answer all DMs, too many of them — The Sartorial Shooter (@AlphaEra) January 8, 2023

Newsweek has reached out to the Romanian Police for comment.

Romanian authorities are said to have started their investigation of the Tate brothers in April, following allegations that the brothers were holding two women against their will, including a U.S. citizen. The brothers were born in the U.S. but hold dual American-British citizenship.

Prosecutors reportedly said that the suspects "appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost."

Tate was asked about the allegations during an August appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. Carlson prefaced his question by saying that he was "skeptical" about the allegations, while Tate claimed that the allegations were unfounded and said he had been visited by Romanian authorities due to "swatting."

Influencer Tate was detained after his heated exchange with teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, which featured a brutal takedown of Tate, went viral on Twitter. Tate, who has been permanently banned from multiple social media platforms, was recently reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk's ownership.

The exchange began when Tate attempted to troll Thunberg by asking for her email address so she could review his large collection of cars and "their respective enormous emissions."

"Yes, please do enlighten me," Thunberg replied. "Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com."

Over the years, Tate has been criticized for a number of controversial comments about women, including his 2017 claim that they "must bear some responsibility" if they get raped, during the #MeToo scandal.

According to The Guardian newspaper, in one video Tate discusses how he would react to a woman accusing him of cheating, saying: "Bang out the machete, boom in her face and grip her by the neck. Shut up b****."

Tate has repeatedly denied any involvement in people trafficking.