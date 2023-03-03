Does Andrew Tate Have Lung Cancer? What Leaked Medical Documents Reveal

The American-British influencer Andrew Tate may have lung cancer, according to a letter purportedly written by his doctor in Dubai.

The letter, from Tate's general practitioner at King's College Hospital in the United Arab Emirates, suggests he be repatriated to the Gulf nation immediately. The letter and medical reports in English appear to be translated into Romanian.

Tate is currently in custody in Bucharest on allegations of rape and human trafficking. He has denied any culpability.

Two separate letters, one seemingly sent on February 23 and another on January 3—days after his December 29 arrest alongside his brother Tristan and two women who are Romanian nationals—stated Tate had a "concerning" lesion on his "right upper lung."

The alleged letter and medical report indicated possible diagnoses for the lesion and listed the tests Tate had already undergone in December in Dubai, according to Romanian news site Spy News, which first published the letter in which the doctor appears to call for an "urgent investigation" into the lesions.

The letter said: "His case was discussed at our MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) meeting and he has been scheduled to have a number of further urgent investigations and procedures including a PET CT (Positron Emission Tomography) scan, bronchoscopy and tissue sampling via CT guided biopsy.

"It is my professional medical recommendation that Andrew is urgently repatriated to the United Arab Emirates to undergo these medical investigations without delay. Time is of the essence and any further delay in the above investigations may have a serious negative implication for Andrew's physical health."

The doctor's name has been withheld by the publication.

According to the letter, which has not been independently verified by Newsweek, the former kickboxer, 36, complained of feeling more fatigued than normal and had a low level of vitamins D and B12. He also complained of increased thirst and passing more urine at night, according to the accompanying medical report.

The avid cigar smoker discovered the lesion on his lung in March 2022 when getting a health screening to obtain his Emirati ID and was "reassured" at the time that the mass was "likely benign," but was advised to get further tests, per the medical report, which recommended a tissue biopsy.

Tate and his brother remain in custody since their arrest last year as Romania's anti-organized crime agency, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, investigates the charges of sexual assault and exploitation.

DIICOT is looking into the Tate brothers and the two women for allegedly coercing six women into producing pornography through threatening "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." Tate is also facing charges of rape after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in March last year.

In February, a Bucharest court approved prosecutors' request to extend the men's jail time by 30 days as the investigation was ongoing. The two women were removed from jail and remain under house arrest. All four have denied guilt over the charges.

Tate starred on the reality show Big Brother in the U.K. in 2016 where he made headlines for his misogynistic comments about women.

He faced backlash for his comments in 2017, at the height of the #MeToo movement, when he said women "must bear some responsibility" if someone rapes them.

In 2013, a woman accused Tate of rape in the U.K., but police did not charge him with a crime, according to Vice. When contacted, Tate's lawyer told Vice he was "too busy" to speak about "old allegations." Two other women reportedly accused Tate of violence in 2015—one woman alleged assault and another alleged rape—according to a Vice report. Tate, responding via a lawyer, denied both allegations.

British prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Tate in 2019 over any of the allegations, Vice reported.

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.