Andrew Tate's Popularity With Women Revealed

Andrew Tate, the controversial former kickboxer and social media influencer, is more popular with women than many might assume, a survey has revealed.

Thirteen percent of women said that they liked the 36-year-old former reality TV star and self-proclaimed misogynist, the survey by YouGov found. This compares with 24 percent of men who said that they liked him.

Tate promises to "free the modern man from socially induced incarceration." He has been banned from Twitter twice for arguing that women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted by men. His critics say that he promotes the subjugation of women. Nevertheless, his online content has proved attractive to some men in an age of fierce debate over gender roles and responsibilities, attracting billions of views.

Tate was arrested on December 29 in Romania on charges of human trafficking and forming a gang to sexually exploit women. He is also under investigation for one charge of rape dating back to March 2022. He has denied the allegations.

Andrew Tate, left, and Tristan Tate, right, leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, on January 10, 2023. Andrew Tate's popularity with women has been revealed in a new YouGov America survey. Getty Images

Despite this, his negative rating in the survey—of both men and women—is only just above his positive rating, at 22 percent compared with 19 percent. Overall, 50 percent of those asked said that they had at least heard of Tate.

The figures from YouGov America were based on 2,064 nationally representative interviews of the U.S. population, collected during the first quarter of 2023.

As well as the divide between how men and women perceived Tate, there were sharp differences among age groups. Only 28 percent of baby boomers said that they had heard of Tate, and 7 percent liked him. However, 71 percent of millennials had heard of him, and 36 percent liked him.

Overall, he was the joint most-popular social media influencer in the survey, and the most well-known.

Tate was born in the U.S. but mainly grew up in the U.K., rising to prominence when he appeared on reality TV series Big Brother U.K. and was removed from the show for making misogynistic comments.

He and his brother Tristan remain in custody after their arrest by Romania's anti-organized crime agency, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). Two Romanian women are also under house arrest. All four have maintained their innocence.

DIICOT is investigating the Tate brothers and the two women for allegedly coercing six women into producing pornography by threatening "acts of physical violence and mental coercion."

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan Tate, center, are pictured in Bucharest, Romania, on March 31, 2023. Romania's anti-organized crime agency is investigating the Tate brothers and two women for allegedly coercing six women into producing pornography by threatening "acts of physical violence and mental coercion." Getty Images

According to Tate's lawyer, Tina Glandian, the U.S. Embassy in Romania has "taken an interest" in their case.

Glandian recorded a video for Romanian media where she read a prepared statement citing how the U.S. government had helped WNBA star Brittney Griner and Navy veteran Taylor Dudley return home after being jailed in Russia.

"We're grateful the U.S. Embassy has now taken an interest in this case. I know that one of their highest priorities is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens detained abroad, like they've done for countless other U.S. citizens. And recently for Brittney Griner and Taylor Dudley," Glandian said.

"We are optimistic that with their assistance, we can finally get the Tate brothers home. In the face of their prolonged detention, we must remember that the Tate brothers are presumed innocent and false allegations can cause irreparable harm," she said.

The U.S. State Department and its embassies and consulates "provide assistance to U.S. citizens incarcerated abroad," according to its website, but cannot get citizens out of jail or declare a person's innocence or guilt to a court. The embassies also cannot provide legal advice or represent citizens in court.

Glandian had previously told Newsweek about Tate's views: "Andrew Tate believes in traditional masculine values and believes that men and women are equal, and that each plays certain roles within society more effectively. He is a firm believer in the freedom of choice and has never and would never force or coerce anyone into anything that made them uncomfortable. Andrew condemns any and all violence towards women and has repeatedly stated this in his interviews."

