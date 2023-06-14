Andrew Tate Says He Refuses To Give In to 'Intimidation' in Prison

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been slapped with a lawsuit by his alleged U.K. victims just one day after prosecutors changed charges against him.

Tate, 36, is under house arrest in Romania on charges of trafficking in continued form and also rape. He was arrested with his brother Tristan, 34, in December 2022 alongside two Romanian women but all four have denied prosecutors' assertions they forced seven women to produce pornographic content under the threat of violence.

On Tuesday, Tate won a small legal battle after Romanian prosecutors changed the charges against him in his "legal interest."

Andrew Tate talks to media as he leaves Romania's anti-organized crime and terrorism directorate (DIICOT) in Bucharest, Romania on January 25, 2023. He has been slapped with a lawsuit by four alleged victims in the U.K. Mihai Barbu/AFP via Getty

But any celebration was short lived as he was slapped with a civil lawsuit on Wednesday by four women who accused him of various crimes between 2013 and 2016. Descriptions of some of Tate's alleged crimes against the women were detailed in a letter from McCue Jury & Partners, the law firm representing the women.

"While having sex, he began to choke me and choked me so hard that I lost consciousness. I thought I was going to die. When I woke up, he was continuing to rape me. It is difficult to say that because it is so upsetting, but that is what it was," one woman claimed.

Other alleged crimes committed by Tate against the women included violent rape, physical violence and coercive control.

The lawyers delivered the letter to Tate at his "Hustler's University" compound in Bucharest and he could face the high court in London in a few weeks, depending on his response to the letter.

Tate "categorically denies" the accusations by the four women and has accused them of being "opportunistic."

"An essential fact that is frequently omitted in the mass media is that three of these women filed criminal complaints that the U.K. authorities decided to reject, since there was no evidence to support the allegations. What new evidence could have appeared nine years later that would overturn the court's decision?" a spokesperson for Tate told Newsweek in a statement.

The spokesperson said that even though the alleged crimes happened in 2014, no legal action was taken "until after Andrew became an international public figure."

"In essence, McCue Jury & Partners are seeking financial compensation for unsubstantiated claims against one of the most famous men in the world, undergoing one of the most notorious investigations," the statement read.

"We will not give in to these acts of intimidation that use the press and the manipulation of public opinion as their only tool."

The British-American influencer rose to mainstream prominence after appearing on the U.K. version of reality show Big Brother, but was removed from the house after making sexist comments.

In 2013, a woman accused Tate of rape while in the U.K, but police decided not to charge him with a crime, according to a report on news website Vice. Two other women also reportedly accused Tate of similar crimes.

The Vice report printed graphic details of Tate allegedly raping the woman and text messages they exchanged.

"Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn't like it, the more I enjoyed it. I f****** loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that? Why?" Tate allegedly wrote to her.

In another message, Tate allegedly wrote: "I love raping you."

British prosecutors later declined to pursue charges in 2019.

Specialists from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) sexual assault hotline are available 24/7 via phone (1 (800) 656-4673) and online chat. Additional support from the group is also accessible via the mobile app.