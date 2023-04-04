Angel Reese's Cousin Jordan Hawkins Speaks Out Amid Controversy

Angel Reese has "the heart of a lion" according to her cousin, UConn player Jordan Hawkins.

Reese has faced criticism over the past few days after she mocked opponent Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" gesture in the final of the NCAA Women's tournament. She used the same gesture Clark had used in LSU's final four victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks. She also pointed at her ring finger, signifying where a championship ring would soon be as it looked like they'd be winning the game.

Hawkins, who won the men's NCAA tournament with UConn on Monday, spoke out in defense of his cousin after the game.

"Angel has the heart of a lion, she's not worried about any of that," Hawkins told reporters after the game. "She's from the dirty streets of Baltimore, so she's the toughest of the toughest. That's not anything to her."

Reese has faced criticism from the basketball community, though a number of prominent figures have stood up for her.

LeBron James praised Reese on Twitter, while Shaquille O'Neal slammed former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann for criticizing her. "Shut your dumb a** up leave Angel Reese alone," Shaq wrote.

