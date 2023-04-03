Lebron James Has Something to Say About Angel Reese Mocking Caitlin Clark

NBA legend LeBron James has backed Angel Reese after she mocked Caitlin Clark with the "you can't see me" gesture in the final of the NCAA Women's tournament.

The college basketball competition came to a dramatic conclusion with Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers winning their first championship at the expense of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the former's forward Angel Reese taunting her opponent Caitlin Clark, who has been celebrated as one of the best players in the tournament.

During the tournament, Clark had celebrated doing a version of WWE wrestler John Cena's trademark "you can't see me" gesture. The tables were turned on Sunday night though when Reese directed the celebration back at Clark, in the final moments of the game, adding an extra dose of mockery by pointing to her ring finger to show that it would soon be adorning a championship ring.

The Lakers' LeBron James was loving the sass from Reese as he replied to a Twitter post from the host of YouTube show Gil's Arena, Josiah Johnson, which featured a meme showing a woman walking away from a burning car.

"Angel Reese to all the haters after winning the national championship," wrote Johnson, to which James replied: "FACTS!!!! Love to see it."

Reese's gesture drew criticism from various quarters. "What a classless move by Angel Reese. Doing WAY too much to taunt Clark," wrote former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell of CBS Sports.

Addressing her critics post game, Reese said that there has been a different reaction to her doing the celebration compared to Clark mocking opponents in previous rounds of the tournament.

Speaking at a press conference, Reese said: "I don't fit in the box that y'all want me to be in. I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto, y'all told me that all year.

"When other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. This was for the people that look like me."

She later added in a tweet: "and no I'M NOT KEEPING IT CUTE.😘"

FACTS!!!! Love to see it https://t.co/YrrlIyg90S — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 3, 2023

There were plenty of fans who wanted to join in the debate on James' post but not all agreed with his sentiments.

One person replied: "LeBron, next game can you just go chase down one of your competitors at the end of game and just repeatedly taunt them since it's so good for the game and competitive."

Another was quick to jump to his defense, saying that the reaction by Reese was perfectly justified.

They replied on Twitter: "Pretty confident he will at one point. All the greats in every sport have done so—with the exception maybe of golf. Life can be so boring. A little drama keeps it lively. Congrats to Angel! She's a great player and ambitious like any good American should be."

Another was damning with their take on the celebration and said about Reese: "This is about the worst display of sportsmanship you could ever expect to see from an athlete. This was personal and directed at a single individual in a taunting manner.

"She actually looked for her to do this. Just a bad look."

