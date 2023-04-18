Anger at Daughter Refusing to Give Dad Money From Sale of His House

A woman has been branded "money grabbing" for refusing to give her dad the profits from the sale of his house.

In a post shared to the online forum Mumsnet under the handle LetMeExplain, the woman said she was hesitant to hand over the money to her father because she considers it her "inheritance."

However, many online commenters struggled with her reasoning and even reminded her, in blunt terms, that "it's not your inheritance until he dies."

In a 2019 survey of attorneys, trust officers and accountants conducted by TD Wealth, a wealth management company, family conflict ranked as the biggest obstacle when it came to estate planning.

Family conflicts were cited by 46 percent of respondents, ahead of market volatility (24 percent) and tax reform (14 percent.)

It's certainly proving to be the most significant obstacle for the woman posting to Mumsnet. She said her parents signed their house over to her more than a decade ago "under the caveat that they could live there until the end of their days."

"This house is my inheritance, as stated in their will," she wrote.

Since then, her mom has passed away, leaving her dad in a house he "can't afford to stay in" or maintain. "He has a disastrous relationship with money and is basically destitute," she said.

The poster recently came up with a solution to his money woes: sell the house and use some of the money to buy a smaller apartment where he can live "rent-free." She had planned to keep any of the profits made from the house sale.

However, her dad is now demanding the money from the sale, even though the woman insists that it's her inheritance.

Stock images show a woman arguing with an older man and a "For sale" in front of a house. A woman who is refusing to hand over the profits from the sale of her father's house has been criticized on the U.K.-based online forum Mumsnet. Goran13/Feverpitched/Getty

Commenting on the conflict, Jack Prenter, CEO of Dollarwise and a regular blogger on personal finance, said he could see both sides.

"If the parents signed the house over to her and the transfer of ownership was completed properly, she is the legal owner of the property. In this case, she generally has the right to decide what to do with the property, including selling it," Prenter told Newsweek.

"However, if the house was transferred 10 years ago and her father has been living in it ever since, he might be able to argue that he's a tenant and be entitled to certain treatment. She notes that the house is in disrepair because he can't afford the upkeep and therefore she could be in breach of multiple tenant protection acts. His paying for upkeep on a house in which he's a tenant and not an owner is unusual, and he might have a right to the funds he's paid for upkeep."

Prenter concluded that much could depend on whether a "legal contract" is in place guaranteeing him the right to stay in the home until he dies. "This could have been included in the documents signed when the house was transferred," he said.

But while Prenter appeared focused on the legalities of the dispute, many on Mumsnet said the daughter had overstepped bounds from a moral standpoint.

"It's not your inheritance till he dies. Keep your mitts off it," one Mumsnet user wrote. A second said: "Your Dad is still alive. Why on earth should he bear the costs of moving?! Very money grabbing of you."

A third said: "You should be paying for him to stay in the house for the rest of his life! You should be paying all the maintenance and refurbishment costs. You would be breaching your agreement if you deprived him of the right to live in the house."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

