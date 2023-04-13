Son Angry He Has to Share Inheritance With Stepsibling Slammed: 'Decided'

A man has come in for criticism after reacting angrily to the news his inheritance would be split with his stepbrother.

According to a post shared to Reddit by u/Own_Alternative8584, the man, named as "Jake" in the thread, was promised as a boy that the family ranch would one day "be his."

In the 20 or so years that have passed since then, however, a stepbrother by the name of "Carlos" became part of the family. Now the plan is to split ownership of the ranch between the two stepsiblings and Jake is far from happy.

Census Bureau data from 2019 estimates there are just under 2.4 million kids living as stepchildren in the U.S. While the majority of blended families find a way to make these arrangements work, clashes can occur with the fallout occasionally spilling over onto social media.

In the past, clashes between stepsiblings over everything from sleeping arrangements to who gets invited on family trips have gone viral online. In one instance, an argument spilled over onto Reddit regarding who gets the larger allowance.

However, the dispute at the heart of this latest viral post is about considerably more than just pocket change. According to the thread, Jake only found out his inheritance was being split after remarking off hand that it had already been "decided" a while ago.

Now, Jake is claiming his parents are "not honoring" the promise made to him by sharing the ranch between him and his stepbrother.

His anger comes despite the fact Carlos works at the ranch full time and, having studied engineering in agronomy at college, is the "biggest reason as to why the ranch is thriving." By contrast, Jake visits "once every four months" and has shown little interest in running it.

Despite this, Jake has now stopped taking calls from the family, including his stepbrother, who he was previously close to.

Commenting on the conflict, Teri Wilder, a licensed mental health counselor with Thriveworks in Lafayette, Indiana, told Newsweek it was important to make clear to Jake that "while he's been around the ranch his entire life, he's not shown as much dedication, time, and devotion to the ranch as Carlos has over the years, noting that Carlos specifically studied soil and crop production and demonstrated a love and passion towards the ranch that has allowed it to prosper and grow."

Wilder added: "While Jake has been building himself in other ways, Carlos has been working the land and building a family there, which would be unfair to ask him to give it up and leave."

She urged Jake to remember that he and Carlos are friends who have "grown up together" and if they combine their talents, they would "be able to keep the ranch going for a long time to come," which is probably the ultimate goal.

But while Wilder pushed for reconciliation, others on social media had less patience for Jake's demands. One Reddit user commented: "If Jake wants the entire ranch, he can buy out Carlos' half, which Carlos has EARNED."

Another wrote: "The circumstances changed therefore the outcome should too. It's somewhat disingenuous of Jake to not realize this." A third, meanwhile, added: "I would probably give it all to Carlos after this display. Jake wants everything for himself with no regard to the labor and value of his brother's work and the changes that have happened."

Newsweek reached out to u/Own_Alternative8584 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

