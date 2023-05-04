Anheuser-Busch inBev CEO Tells Investors About Declining Bud Light Sales

Michel Doukeris, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch inBev, spoke about a decline in Bud Light sales amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the beer brand's partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer and activist.

"With respect to the current situation and the impact of Bud Light sales, it is too early to have a full view," Doukeris said while on a call with investors on Thursday morning. "The Bud Light volume decline in the U.S. over the first three weeks of April, as publicly reported, would represent around one percent of our overall global volumes for that period. With this respect, and in the context of our global business, we believe we have experience, the resources and the partnerships to manage this."

Anheuser-Busch North America CEO Michel Doukeris visits "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on May 29, 2019, in New York City. On Thursday, May 4, 2023, Doukeris spoke about a slight decline in Bud Light sales following a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The comments by Doukeris come as Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch have continued to face criticism and calls to boycott after partnering with Mulvaney, who posted a video showcasing a customized Bud Light can to celebrate her transition to womanhood.

The video was posted by Mulvaney on April 1 and calls to boycott the beer from conservatives began shortly after, which included a response by musician Kid Rock, who shared his own video shooting several Bud Light cans.

Sales data for the week ending on April 15, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, showed that Bud Light sales dropped by 17 percent when compared to the same week a year prior.

During the call with investors on Thursday, Doukeris briefly mentioned the ongoing controversy surrounding Bud Light and said, "This was the result of one can. It was not made for production or sale to general public. It was one post, not a formal campaign or advertisement."

"This situation has impacted our people and especially our frontline workers, the delivery drivers, sales representatives, our wholesalers, bar owners and servers. These people are the fabric of our business. They are our neighbors, family members and friends. We've been doing everything we can to support our teams," Doukeris said. "We are providing direct financial support to the frontline teams that work for us and our wholesalers as to Bud Light have significantly increased our investments behind the brand in the US."

"Finally, let's talk beer. Everything we do should be about beer and should promote beer. Beer is an essential part of life's meaningful moments...the beer itself should not be the focus of debate," Doukeris added.

Dave Williams of Bump Williams Consulting, which provided the sale data to the Wall Street Journal, previously told Newsweek that a decline in sales of Bud Light was "apparent" but noted that "they were also not completely earth-shattering in terms of magnitude."

"What will be most interesting to follow is whether or not these deviations continue long-term, and if so, to what degree (accelerating vs. decelerating)," Williams told Newsweek.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.