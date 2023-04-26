Anheuser-Busch InBev Executive Speaks Out About Bud Light Controversy

The CEO of Anheuser-Busch inBev recently spoke out about the controversy surrounding Bud Light and the beer brand's decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender activist and influencer.

Michel Doukeris, who heads the world's biggest brewer, spoke with the Financial Times on Monday and was asked about Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney and the widespread backlash and criticism the beer brand has faced over the past few weeks.

"I might have an opinion, but it's not necessarily [the case that] the company should be out there and talking about everything. I am a little bit shy, let's say, as a CEO, so I don't talk a lot," Doukeris said, adding that his company has attempted to avoid taking specific sides on issues that are widely polarizing.

On April 1, Mulvaney posted an video on Instagram showcasing a customized Bud Light can that she had received from the brand to promote her transition to being a woman. The video sparked a widespread backlash and calls for people to boycott the popular beer brand. Musician Kid Rock posted his own video where he was seen shooting several Bud Light cans, while some politicians such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders have posted videos mocking Bud Light and their past advertisements.

A file photo showing Bud Light beers on a table at Riverfront Park on July 14, 2018 in North Charleston, South Carolina. On Monday, April 24, 2023, an executive from Anheuser-Busch inBev spoke about the ongoing controversy surrounding Bud Light after partnering with Dylan Mulvaney. Jeff Gentner/Getty Images for Bud Light

A survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek found that the overwhelming majority of people who were buying Bud Light before the controversy would continue to do so. However, it found that 12 percent of Bud Light drinkers would no longer continue to buy it, which, if translated to lost sales, would imply a serious hit to the company's revenue.

While appearing on Rosie O'Donnell's podcast, Onward with Rosie O'Donnell, Mulvaney responded to the controversy and said: "The reason I think I'm an easy target is because I'm still new to this. I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult."

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light's parent company, told Newsweek on April 3 that the company "works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics."

On April 14, Bud Light's CEO Brendan Whitworth issued a statement following widespread criticism and said, "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage," the statement added.

Earlier this month, Ad Age, a trade magazine, reported that a Bud Light marketing executive, Alissa Heinerscheid, was taking a leave of absence. Shortly after this report, a spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that another marketing executive, Daniel Blake, was also taking a leave of absence. While the details surrounding the leave were not released, many who called for boycotts of the beer saw it as a win.

"When Conservatives fight the culture war we win. They call us the 'silent majority' for a reason. But we can no longer afford to be silent. There's too much at stake," Kari Lake, the former Arizona gubernatorial candidate, wrote in a tweet responding to reports of the executives taking administrative leave.

Newsweek reached out to Anheuser-Busch via email for comment.