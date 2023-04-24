Sarah Huckabee Sanders Mocked for Bud Light-Inspired 'Real Women' Ad

A new advertisement posted on social media by Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders defines a "real woman" while continuing conservative backlash against Bud Light due to its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, have been in the crosshairs after Mulvaney—who was sent a personalized can to commemorate her 365 days of being a woman—shared the news with millions of her social media followers, prompting continued discussion about branding and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

In the past week, Alissa Heinerscheid stepped back from her role as marketing chief for Bud Light. More recently, the St. Louis-headquartered Anheuser-Busch announced that Daniel Blake, the vice president overseeing marketing across its mainstream brands, was taking a leave of absence.

Real women don’t have to fake it.



WATCH⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fAOClq5c1S — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 24, 2023

The ad was posted on Sanders' Twitter page and also features female Republican governors including Kay Ivey from Alabama; Kristi Noem from South Dakota; and Kim Reynolds from Iowa. They are dubbed the "real women of politics."

"Today we salute all the real woman leaders of this great country," a male narrator says in the video, which includes random individuals saluting. "Real women doing real things. Some big companies can't tell the difference between real and fake anymore."

The video shows Huckabee Sanders dressed in camouflage holding a rifle, as well as actors clinking beer bottles, laughing at a barbecue, and a mother fishing with her son. It has been viewed over 884,000 times since going live Sunday night.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, delivers the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address in Little Rock, Arkansas, February 7, 2023. She and three other Republican female governors released an ad to fundraise based on Bud Light's partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. AL DRAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Lettering within the ad mimics the Bud Light font prominently featured on its products. A "Real Women of Politics" koozie is mentioned that can "cover up the label of a big woke company."

Bud Light is never seen or specifically mentioned in the ad, which at its conclusion states that the koozies are available for purchase from Huckabee Sanders' online shop. A set of two koozies costs $15, per the website.

The ad has been mocked by some, with multiple Twitter users comparing it to a Saturday Night Live skit.

Another user said, "So basically real woman drink and fish? Guess I'm not real."

Other conservatives who have publicly called out Bud Light have included former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Donald Trump, Jr., Kid Rock, Travis Tritt and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene—who recently called Mulvaney "one of the biggest pedophiles in America today" on a now-deleted episode of her podcast MTG Battleground.

On March 21, Huckabee Sanders signed Arkansas House Bill 1156 into law, barring transgender individuals from using school restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms and shower rooms unaligned with the sex listed on their birth certificate.

The bill also states that superintendents, teachers and principals in pre-K through 12th grades in public and charter schools could be fined a minimum of $1,000 for noncompliance. The legislation is expected to take effect in late summer.

"The governor has said she will sign laws that focus on protecting and educating our kids, not indoctrinating them and believes our schools are no place for the radical left's woke agenda," Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Sanders, told CNN upon the bill's signing. "Arkansas isn't going to rewrite the rules of biology just to please a handful of far-left advocates.

Last week, the GOP-led U.S. House of Representatives passed a party-line vote to ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary during Donald Trump's presidency, has previously been criticized by LGBTQ+ groups including GLAAD for past comments related to transgenderism.

That included a defense of Trump's policy banning transgender military members, which she said at the time was "a very expensive and disruptive policy...that erodes military readiness and cohesion."

"We hope Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders didn't use child labor to create this new hateful product or cringe-worthy commercial, given her primary order of business this year besides attacking trans people has been helping employers do just that," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told Newsweek in an emailed statement. "It's odd and stupid that she is prioritizing her time as governor selling beer cozies [sic] instead of focusing on the tornadoes that hit her state, or the fact that Arkansas ranks seventh in gun deaths and 47th in education.

"Real women would use their platform and privilege to focus on issues that improve constituents' lives, instead of a lame attempt to make a buck on a month-old controversy about a trans woman holding a beer."

As of Sunday Mulvaney had gone silent on her Instagram page for 16 days. Caitlin Jenner, who transitioned into a woman in 2015, recently told right-wing media outlet Breitbart that the "indoctrination" of America's youth has led to an "oversaturation" of the transgender community.

Newsweek reached out to Sanders' office via email for comment.