Caitlyn Jenner Says Trans Community Is 'Oversaturated'

Caitlyn Jenner recently launched Fairness First, a political action committee designed to strengthen parental rights, particularly in the classroom and in student sports.

Jenner expressed her beliefs that America is becoming oversaturated with transgender people and blamed Democrats for indoctrinating youth in an interview with Breitbart.

The PAC's website states that it is a "non-partisan" movement with hopes of strengthening parental rights in schools and sports.

To Caitlyn Jenner, the "indoctrination" of America's youth has led to an "oversaturation" of the transgender community.

Jenner, a media personality and former Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete who transitioned to a woman in 2015, recently launched Fairness First, a political action committee designed to strengthen parental rights, particularly in the classroom and in youth sports.

In an interview with right-wing media outlet Breitbart, Jenner—who ran as a Republican in a special election for California governor in 2021 and lost—placed the blame for the so-called "indoctrination" of youth on Democrats.

The interview comes amid political turmoil regarding how to approach transgender rights, such as allowing gender-affirming care for minors. Several states have restricted such gender-affirming care, whereas others are in the process of strengthening transgender youth rights, such as in Washington state. There, a new bill proposes allowing host families to approve gender-affirming care without parental consent for runaway transgender minors.

Caitlyn Jenner poses during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational—Bedminster at New York's Gotham Hall, on July 27, 2022. Jenner recently launched Fairness First, a political action committee that hopes to strengthen parental rights in schools. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Companies also are receiving backlash for support of trans people, such as a recent boycott of Bud Light after it sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a beer can equipped with Mulvaney's face to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her transition.

"Big government left-wing liberals are all about destroying the family unit, at any cost. That means government gets to take the place of the parents and the families," Jenner told Breitbart.

"Trans is not made up or fake, but it is oversaturated due to indoctrination and is the latest way the left is destroying the family unit—growing government, the indoctrination in the classroom, and the subsequent drastic increase in children being transitioned is a huge problem," she said.

"We won't see the true impact for years to come—but these are serious irreversible decisions and are maliciously being used by government to grow government under the guise of protecting children."

Newsweek reached out to Jenner for comment through a website contact form.

According to Jenner, a big part of Fairness First is about preserving parental rights in education and child sports. In a press release detailing the announcement of the PAC on April 4, Jenner was critical of Washington state for allowing a transgender female student-athlete at Seattle Academy to compete with girls after leaving the boys' team.

The transgender student won several races on the girls' team and was a top finisher in others. Scrutiny arose after learning that when competing on the boys' team, the student never performed better than 25th place.

Fairness First states on its website that it's a "non-partisan" movement with hopes of strengthening parental rights, specifically in schools and sports.

"We value protecting young children, and the parental rights associated with having your young child go through the indoctrinating instruction in school and unfair advantages of biological boys competing against girls in sports," the website says.