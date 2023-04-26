Bud Light Receives Boost Over Dylan Mulvaney Partnership Backlash

The negative after-impacts of the Dylan Mulvaney-Bud Light partnership boycott may be short-lived.

A new poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies on behalf of Newsweek has found that the overwhelming majority of individuals who were buying Bud Light before the controversy will continue to do so.

Bud Light faced calls for a boycott after sending a personalized can to Mulvaney, a transgender influencer who has promoted the beer to their millions of social media followers, to celebrate "day 365 of womanhood."

The partnership drew condemnation from some conservative celebrities and politicians, including musician Kid Rock, who shot cases of Bud Light in a viral video. In Missouri, a Republican state senator posted a video of himself smashing a can with a baseball bat outside the state Capitol building. Country music star Travis Tritt vowed to take Bud Light off his tour rider.

Dylan Mulvaney attends Miscast23 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, on April 3, 2023. R: A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York, on May 4, 2019. Recent polling has indicated that many of those who were drinking Bud Light will continue to drink the beer despite the controversy. Getty

The controversy also caught the attention of the White House, which condemned bomb threats against several of Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch's factories.

The online poll was conducted on April 24, 2023, and had a sample size of 1,500 adults in the United States over the age of 18 with a 2.53 percent margin of error.

Participants were asked: "Bud Light recently hired Dylan Mulvaney, a prominent transgender person, to advertise its brand. To what extent, if at all, do you support or oppose this decision?"

Thirty-five percent of the participants said they "strongly support" the decision while 25 percent said they neither support nor oppose and 18 percent said they support. Fifteen percent of respondents said they strongly oppose, while 4 percent said they oppose and 3 percent said they don't know.

Participants were also asked if they like to drink beer, to which 60 percent of the 1,500 people surveyed said yes.

Of this group, as a follow-up question, they were asked: "Did you buy Bud Light before Dylan Mulvaney was hired to advertise the beer brand?"

Eighty-one percent of this group said yes while 19 percent said no. Eighty-eight percent of those who said yes said they would still buy Bud Light following the brand's decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

While polling would suggest the damage caused by the controversy may be short-lived, Alissa Heinerscheid, the marketing vice president who was behind the Bud Light ad campaign with Mulvaney, has taken a "leave of absence." Daniel Blake, the vice president overseeing marketing across its mainstream brands was also taking a leave of absence, according to Anheuser-Busch.