Kid Rock's Violent Reaction to Bud Light's Trans Partnership Goes Viral

Kid Rock has had a very violent response to Bud Light for collaborating with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The video starts with Rock—given name Robert James Ritchie—standing with his back to the camera wearing a baseball cap backwards which read MAGA (Make America Great Again).

When he turned around to look at the camera, Rock, 52, had a message for the beer brand which he posted to his social media accounts.

[MAIN IMAGE] Kid Rock speaks onstage at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 8, 2016 in New York City. [INSET IMAGES] (L) Rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (R) Dylan Mulvaney poses at the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 3, 2023 in New York City. Rock protested Bud Light supporting Mulvaney as she documented her gender transition. Kevin Kane/Bryan Bedder/Bruce Gilkas/Getty Images North America

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. Let me tell you as clear and concise as possible," the rapper said as the shot widened to reveal Rock holding a semi-automatic rifle.

He cocked the gun and began shooting a rapid fire of bullets at several cases of Bud Light which had been placed on top of a table by a river.

Rock shot at the cases of beer until they burst open and liquid poured out of them before he turned back to the camera, where he raised his middle finger.

"F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch," Rock shouted, referring to the parent company which owns the popular beer brand.

The video has been seen more than 213,000 times on Instagram and 2.3 million times on Twitter in the two hours since it was posted.

Mulvaney revealed on Sunday to her Instagram followers that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can with her face on it to commemorate 365 days since she began her gender transition.

The influencer rose to fame on TikTok with her Day 365 Of Girlhood video series which has been a viral success and has documented her first year in her transgender journey.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

