Ann Coulter Pours Cold Water on Trump's Mask Mandate Commitment

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter called out Donald Trump as the original "COVID tyrant" following the former president's vow to not comply with any future mandates pertaining to mask wearing and school- or government-related lockdowns.

The 2024 Republican presidential front-runner's comments on Wednesday have garnered millions of views on X, formerly Twitter, as some schools and employers across the United States have implemented mask-wearing policies. The risk to public health, according to the World Health Organization, is being weighed by some Americans as students return to schools and recent cases involving coronavirus variants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have spiked but have not spread.

Yeah, you were the COVID tyrant. https://t.co/XEZkYvl6zD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 31, 2023

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Newsweek on Thursday via email that the center's advice for individual and community actions around COVID-19 are tied to hospital admission levels, which are currently low for more than 97 percent of the country.

"CDC continues to recommend that all people are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines and take steps to themselves and others," the spokesperson said. "Anyone may choose to wear a mask at any time."

Trump said he would cut federal funding to any school, college, airline or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Recently, some colleges, hospitals and even Hollywood studio Lionsgate have instituted some form of mask-wearing policies to deter confirmed positive virus cases.

In this combination image, Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ann Coulter attends The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E at The Pool on May 17, 2022, in New York City. Coulter called Trump the "COVID tyrant" after his recent comments on mask mandates and lockdowns. Joe Raedle/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

"To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don't even think about it," Trump said on Wednesday. "We will not shut down our schools; we will not accept your lockdowns; we will not abide by your mask mandates; and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.

"They rigged the 2020 election and now they're trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country."

The post was flagged with X's "Community Notes" feature in which users can add context to posts. One caveat included: "The Trump Administration along with other federal agencies began the lockdown and social distancing rules in 2020."

"My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before," reads a post by Trump in August 2020, in the midst of the pandemic and his race against Joe Biden.

Users also cited a New York Times piece from March 16, 2020, describing how Trump was urging Americans to stop unnecessary travel and avoid bars, restaurants and other places where groups of 10 people were gathered.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during a press briefing Monday about Biden's recommendation for Americans to get the new vaccine, made by Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax and anticipated by the CDC to be released in mid-September. It is intended to combat the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

"So, we know that, as you all know, vaccinations against COVID-19 remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death, which is why we are—we are going to be encouraging Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines," Jean-Pierre said.

A reporter asked what such a public health campaign would look like in the aftermath of the last pandemic, alluding to CDC data showing that just 56.4 million Americans—about 17 percent of the population—received updated bivalent booster shots last year. Since June 18, 2022, only 2 million children under age 5 have received at least one dose.

Jean-Pierre provided a similar response, that the vaccine remains the "safest" method of protecting individuals from health risks.

Coulter, a former Trump supporter, has soured on him in recent years due to decisions related to policies and inaction, such as not being able to build the wall on the southern border.

She insulted his grasp of the English language prior to the first GOP debate and has also said that he should be convicted in one or multiple indictments alleging wrongdoing. Trump has maintained his innocence.

Newsweek reached out to Coulter and the Trump campaign via email for comment.