News

Ann Coulter Slams Trump Ahead of Arraignment: 'Couldn't Even Build a Wall'

By
News U.S. Politics Donald Trump Ann Coulter Indictment

Conservative pundit and commentator Ann Coulter, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, criticized the former president ahead of his court appearance Tuesday.

Trump is set to appear in court in Miami at 3 p.m. ET, when he is expected to be arraigned on 37 counts ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction charges in connection to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office in 2021. Federal prosecutors are accusing him of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing the government's attempts to retrieve them. Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong, accusing prosecutors of investigating him for political purposes.

His former ally, Coulter, ridiculed him Tuesday morning, just hours before the arraignment.

"And he couldn't even built [sic] a wall," Coulter tweeted in response to a post noting that the national debt increased 40 percent during his administration.

Ann Coulter Trump Debate
Ann Coulter attends the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Coulter, a longtime Donald Trump ally who has become increasingly critical of the former president, ridiculed Trump just hours ahead of his arraignment in the Department of Justice's classified documents case, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Miami. Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon

Coulter at one point was a vocal champion of the former president, praising his stance on immigration and penning the book In Trump We Trust. However, in recent years she has become more critical of him, urging the Republican Party to embrace alternative conservative candidates in the 2024 presidential race.

In February, she slammed Trump as "profoundly stupid" during an interview on the podcast Timcast IRL.

"The one thing I didn't know when I wrote In Trump We Trust is how profoundly stupid he is. I made very clear in the book the only thing he could do; we will forgive him for anything, and I defended him the day after the Access Hollywood *****grabbing tape came out," she said. "...I was pedal-to-the-metal defending him. I said we'll forgive him for anything unless you betray us on immigration. Guess what? He did."

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign via email for comment.

Read more

Trump Arraignment in Classified Documents Case: What to Know

Trump is facing 37 charges, including 31 counts of willful retention of classified documents and one count each of conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

Cameras are banned in federal courtrooms, meaning the arraignment won't be watchable for Americans.

Trump has argued that federal prosecutors are targeting him for political reasons and that he previously declassified the documents before leaving the Oval Office in January 2021.

However, critics, including some of the Republicans challenging him for the 2024 presidential nomination, have raised concerns about several allegations made against him in the indictment, including that he allegedly admitted to holding onto a classified document related to national security issues.

The arraignment comes just months after Trump was indicted in a separate case in Manhattan involving a hush money payment allegedly made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is also facing several investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election results, though he has maintained his innocence in each of these cases, as well.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 16
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 16
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC