Can You Watch Donald Trump's Arraignment? What to Know

Americans likely won't be able to watch Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday given that cameras are banned from federal courtrooms, but media organizations are currently trying to change that rule.

Trump who was indicted on Thursday is facing 37 counts ranging from willful retention of classified documents to obstruction charges in connection to the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after leaving office in January 2021. Federal prosecutors are accusing the former president of mishandling sensitive presidential records and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them. Trump, however, has maintained his innocence, accusing prosecutors of investigating him for political reasons.

Cameras are banned from federal courtrooms, preventing Americans from watching the high-profile arraignment that is slated for Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Miami. However, media organizations known collectively as the Press Coalition are fighting this rule in a motion filed with the courts on Monday.

Considering Trump is the first former president in United States history to face federal charges—and considering his weighty accusations against the federal government in response—public interest in the case is high. Meanwhile, Trump continues to dominate in the polls in regards to the 2024 presidential election, which he announced his campaign for this past November.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on June 10 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Americans likely won't be able to watch Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday given that cameras are banned from federal courtrooms, but media organizations are trying to change the rule. Win McNamee/Getty

Many Americans are curious how the proceedings will play out Tuesday, with some questioning the transparency of the government agencies involved in Trump's indictment such as the DOJ. The media organizations are using the high interest as a chief argument in their request to permit cameras in the courtroom.

"The American public's interest in this case is beyond exaggeration," the Press Coalition's motion said. "As the Honorable Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart explained when unsealing documents related to the FBI's search warrant for documents at Mar-a-Lago, this case presents issues of an 'unprecedented' and 'intense public and historical interest.'"

Newsweek reached out to Trump's campaign by email for comment.

The Press Coalition argues that "wild speculation and conjecture" from the public could be fueled by the lack of video and photographs from the arraignment. The coalition is requesting that photographs and video recordings be permitted in the courtroom and/or in the outside corridor before Trump's arraignment. The coalition is also requesting that court recordings be made publicly available immediately after the arraignment.

"Because Mr. Trump has alleged that this entire case is an illegitimate witch hunt, the actions of the judiciary, prosecution, and defense will receive exceptional scrutiny, and any informational vacuum will be filled with wild speculation and conjecture," the motion added. "Complete transparency—in the form of swift availability of audio recordings—will both ensure the integrity and legitimacy of the case and keep Americans informed about this critically important matter."

In addition, the motion asks the court to allow cameras at any other further hearings related to the case.

Newsweek reached out to several former federal prosecutors by email for comment.