Ron DeSantis Collapse Sees Trump Surge to Huge 2024 Lead, Polls Show

Donald Trump has surged to a 36.1 percent lead over Ron DeSantis as Republican voters' preferred candidate for the 2024 presidential election, according to the latest data from the political analysis website Real Clear Politics.

The data shows 56 percent of Republicans have Trump as their favored candidate, well ahead of DeSantis at 19.9 percent and former Vice President Mike Pence at 5.9 percent.

If Trump wins the Republican nomination, polling shows he is likely to face President Biden, who has announced he will run for reelection in 2024 for a rematch of the heated 2020 presidential contest.

The latest Real Clear Politics polls update was released on Wednesday, based on data from the seven most recent opinion surveys recorded by the website, including those by Rasmussen, Emerson and Fox News.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4, 2023, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 27, 2023. Trump has opened up a lead of 36.1 percent over DeSantis in the race to be the next Republican presidential candidate. Joe Raedle/Getty Images ; Amir Levy/Getty Images

It gave Trump a 36.1 percent lead over Florida Governor DeSantis, and a 50.1 percent advantage over Pence, though neither of the possible challengers has officially declared their candidacy. Other candidates, such as former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, are languishing far behind with the support of less than five percent of Republican voters. The surveys the data is based on were all conducted between April 21 and May 15, by a number of different pollsters.

Trump substantially increased his polling lead in April and May, according to the Real Clear Politics data. Two months ago, on March 17, Trump was polling at 43.9 percent, versus 28 percent for DeSantis, giving him an advantage of 15.9 percent.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis via email and Trump via his online press contact form for comment.

Over the past few months, Trump had become fiercely critical of DeSantis, telling reporters the future Florida governor was politically "dead as a doornail" before receiving his endorsement.

Trump has also taken aim at DeSantis on abortion, claiming "many people within the pro-life movement" think Florida's new six-week abortion ban is "too harsh."

On Tuesday, Trump-endorsed candidate Daniel Cameron won the Kentucky gubernatorial race, beating former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, who had the backing of DeSantis. The same day saw Republicans lose the mayoralty of Jacksonville, in DeSantis's home state, which had been the largest city under GOP control.

Reacting to the news on his Truth Social website, Trump said: "Congratulations to a 'star' in Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, who easily won the Republican Nomination for Governor. He had my Complete and Total Endorsement. The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third. Ron's magic is GONE! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night (Mayor)."

Trump is currently locked in a number of legal battles, which could complicate his bid for a second term in the White House. Earlier this month a New York civil court concluded he had sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, ordering the Republican frontrunner to pay $5 million in damages. He denies all wrongdoing.

The former president also pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, related to the alleged payment of hush money to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.