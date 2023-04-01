Marianne Williamson Making Gains Against Joe Biden, New Poll Suggests

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson may be making gains against President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election, a new poll suggests.

Williamson, an author and political activist, formally announced her presidential campaign at the beginning of March—making her the only officially declared Democrat seeking the party's 2024 nomination. While Biden is seen as the frontrunner and has repeatedly expressed his intention to seek a second term, the president has not officially announced another White House bid.

Widely viewed as a long-shot candidate, an initial March poll showed Williamson with low single-digit support against Biden. Notably, the progressive political activist previously sought the Democratic nomination in 2020, along with more than 20 others, but dropped out before the Iowa caucuses. She did, however, gain notable national visibility and has remained a prominent figure within progressive political circles.

After nearly a month of campaigning, a new poll by Echelon Insights shows Williamson backed by a double-digit percentage of likely Democratic primary voters. The survey, which was conducted from March 27 to 29, showed the long-shot contender with 10 percent of likely Democratic voters saying that they'd "probably" or "definitely" back her, compared to 73 percent who supported Biden. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.8 percent.

New polling suggests that Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (left) is making gains with voters against President Joe Biden (right). Mike Jordan/Getty Images for SXSW/Saul Loeb

While the data shows a massive advantage for the incumbent president, the results were notably better for Williamson compared to a previous Morning Consult poll carried out from March 3 to 5. In that survey, the author received just 4 percent support and Biden garnered 77 percent. The poll's margin of error was plus or minus 3 percent.

The headline of the Morning Consult poll was: "Biden leads Williamson by 73 points among Democratic Primary voters." If the new Echelon Insights poll is accurate, it shows that Biden's lead is now 10 points lower, at 63 percent.

Williamson said in emailed comments to Newsweek on Saturday that she is "grateful that our message is reaching people."

"A season of repair and a new beginning in America are possible, but not if we keep electing status quo politicians committed to perpetuating the system as it is.

If we want universal healthcare, tuition free college, a guaranteed livable wage and other such policies granted to the citizens of every other advanced democracy; if we want to save the planet for our children and grandchildren; then we need to change direction now," she said.

The progressive Democrat added: "We need to get back to a government 'of the people, by the people, and for the people'—not 'of the corporations, by the corporations, and for the corporations.'"

Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment.

It's still early days, however, with the first Democratic primaries not taking place until early next year, and polling data only represents a preliminary glimpse of how voters are thinking.

But polls have consistently shown the president with a low approval rating. Surveys also show an appetite among Democratic voters for an alternative candidate. Fox News polling data released on Wednesday showed that a majority (52 percent) of Democratic primary voters would prefer someone besides Biden to be their 2024 nominee.

In particular, Biden has faced criticism from many progressives, who are frustrated with his relatively moderate political positions. Progressives want Democrats to push forward a substantially stronger agenda when it comes to addressing climate change and economic equality. Some progressives feel Biden has betrayed commitments he made during his 2020 campaign, as he has often compromised significantly with moderate Democrats and Republicans to pass legislation.

For her part, Williamson told Newsweek in a March interview that she's not "too worried at this point about polling data." She expressed optimism about voters' reception to her message, noting that she believes Americans "have a deeper understanding of the fundamental flaws of modern capitalism."

"People have a greater understanding, I think, than they did four years ago that the government too often supports that amoral bottom line," the Democratic candidate said.

Positioning herself as an outsider candidate, Williamson thinks that her lack of Washington, D.C., experience sets her apart from establishment politicians. "Too many in D.C. lack the spine or the moral courage to change our system. Let me in there. I will," she posted to Twitter on Saturday morning.