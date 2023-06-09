Fact Check: Is Donald Trump Crying in Video After Indictment?

Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted on several federal charges in connection to the investigation into allegations the former president illegally retained classified documents after he left the White House, and then obstructed the federal attempt to retrieve them.

The precise details of the charges Trump faces are unclear as the indictment is still unsealed. One of the former president's lawyers, James Trusty, told CNN on Thursday that one of the charges falls under the Espionage Act, with other offences relate to obstruction of justice, and the destruction or falsification of records.

Trump, who has long denied any wrongdoing in connection to the classified documents case, said he had been informed about the upcoming indictment in the "boxes hoax" investigation in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again," Trump said.

Donald Trump closes his eyes as he speaks at the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on October 12, 2019, in Washington, DC. Social media users have shared a video they say shows Trump crying after getting indicted. Eric BARADAT / AFP/Getty Images

The Claim

After news of Trump's indictment broke, numerous social media users shared a video of an irate Trump speaking about classified materials.

"This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material, which is still totally disqualifying. This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, the media, and the American people," Trump says in the clip.

One Twitter user, who has the profile name @Trump_Detester, shared the video while claiming that an apparently teary eyed Trump is crying while speaking out against his indictment.

"Donald Trump crying is probably the best thing you'll see today. He's scared s***less and isn't it f****** glorious?" the Twitter user wrote.

Fellow Twitter user wrote while sharing the clip: "Just recorded this watching Deadline WH Is Donald almost crying here?"

Just recorded this watching Deadline WH Is Donald almost crying here? pic.twitter.com/BNg3evjmkX — Janelollipop😷 (@JaneSan99923908) June 8, 2023

The Facts

Trump did release a video on Truth Social after announcing that he has been indicted in the classified documents case in which he declared "I am an innocent man" and accused the investigation into him as a "hoax" and amounts to "election interference" by trying to hamper his chances of winning in 2024.

However, the clip which has been shared on Twitter which social media users suggested was of Trump crying was filmed in July 2016.

Trump's comments were made while delivering a campaign speech in Virginia just before he was due to be confirmed as the GOP presidential candidate for that year's election.

Rather than discussing his own classified documents investigation, Trump's 2016 remarks were about the case surrounding his then Democratic rival Hilary Clinton, who admitted using a private email server while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 and that emails had been deleted.

Just days before Trump's speech in Virginia, the FBI concluded that Clinton had been "extremely careless" in their handling of "very sensitive, highly classified information" but she would not face criminal charges.

Trump used the case surrounding Clinton to suggest that he would be the "law and order" president should he win the 2016 election, as he went on to do.

"Hillary Clinton, on the other hand, is weak, ineffective, pandering and, as proven by her recent email scandal which was an embarrassment not only to her, but to the entire nation as a whole, she's either a liar or grossly incompetent. One or the other. Or very simple. Personally, it's probably both," Trump said.

The Ruling

False.

The clip which has been shared on Twitter does not show Trump discussing his own indictment as it was filmed in 2016.

There is also no indication that he was "crying" while delivering his original remarks in Virginia at the time, as suggested by the social media users while sharing the footage of his speech.

The one clip which Trump did post on Truth Social following news of his indictment does not show the former president crying or teary eyed.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK