Ann Coulter Quips She Sent Kushner Family Money: 'This Is Everyone's Fight'

Republican pundit Ann Coulter said on Friday that she sent the Kushner family $50,000 in response to a video of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie questioning the Kushner's relationship with Saudi Arabia.

In the video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Christie said, "The grift from his [Donald Trump] family is breathtaking. It's breathtaking. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of White House and months later get $2 billion dollars from the Saudis? Do you think it was because he's some kind of investing genius?"

The former governor continued: "Or do you think it was because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis? That's your money he stole and gave to his family. Do you know what that makes us? A banana republic."

Christie, a former Trump ally who became one of his staunchest Republican critics following the 2020 election, formally announced that he would be challenging Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination during a town hall event in New Hampshire on Tuesday night.

White House adviser Jared Kushner watches alongside a member of the Saudi Delegation during a meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Oval Office at the White House on March 20, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Republican pundit Ann Coulter said on Friday that she sent the Kushner family $50,000 in response to a video of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie questioning the Kushner's relationship with Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Coulter responded to Christie's criticism on Friday night on Twitter and wrote, "I just wired 50K to the Kushner family. This is everyone's fight."

Kushner's ties to Saudi Arabia were subject to renewed scrutiny after The Washington Post reported in February that Saudi Arabia gave $2 billion to Kushner's Affinity Fund from a sovereign wealth fund that was chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Trump administration forged closer ties to Saudi Arabia than previous administrations, oftentimes attracting criticism due to a myriad of controversies surrounding Riyadh.

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen said the Department of Justice (DOJ) should even probe Kushner's ties to Saudi Arabia after the former president was indicted for allegedly mishandling classified documents post-presidency on Thursday.

"I think the DOJ should be, if they're not already, looking at the unholy relationship that exists between Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, and Jared Kushner," Cohen said on Saturday.

He continued to say why he believes why this aspect of the investigation could be necessary, explaining: "I mean this whole $2 billion to an unqualified hedge funder makes no sense to me. And in light of the information that came out that there was military information on Iran, and we all know that Saudi Arabia has had Iranian aggression on their mind for a long time. Who knows what was shown to them, who knows what was discussed, who knows what was sold?"

Political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins told Newsweek on Saturday, "There should definitely be an investigation into the relationship between the Kushners and the Saudis. Their exact relationship was never well-established, and the taxpayers have a right to know if the Saudi's received any favors in terms of public policy for any consulting money that the Kushners' received from them."

Collins continued: "However, it will probably not affect the upcoming election or whether or not voters associate that relationship with [Donald] Trump. Most voters don't really pay attention to those sorts of financial arrangements, and most minds are made up. For it to have an effect on the election, some sort of bombshell evidence of bribery would need to be discovered. And that's highly unlikely."

Newsweek reached out to Kushner via the Kushner Companies website for comment.