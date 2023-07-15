Ann Coulter Sarcastically Rips Donald Trump for PAC Payout to Melania Trump

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter mocked former President Donald Trump over a report that his wife Melania Trump received more than $100,000 from a super PAC affiliated with her husband.

The Make America Great Again, Again PAC, which was the leading super PAC in support of the former president, allegedly paid the former first lady $155,000 for a "speaking engagement" in December 2021, The New York Times reported Thursday. The payment, which has sparked accusations of "grifting" against the former president, was not initially mentioned in federal reports and was only noticeable after the former commander-in-chief made an expenditure disclosure filing on Thursday.

The Times reported that while Melania's name was not listed in the super PAC's list of expenditures last year, the report showed payments made on December 2 and December 3, 2021, totaling $155,000 to "Designer's Management Agency." The money was listed under "event planning and consulting." A treasurer at the PAC told the Times that the payments "complied with all applicable reporting obligations."

Coulter, a former Trump ally turned critic, became the latest conservative to call out the former president over the payment, poking fun at him in a series of sarcastic tweets posted Friday evening.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter speaks during Politicon in Los Angeles on October 20, 2018. Coulter sarcastically mocked Trump for a "grift" after it was reported that Melania Trump received a $155,000 payment from a Trump-aligned super PAC. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

"Not a grift at all," Coulter wrote in one tweet.

In other posts, she mocked Trump for fundraising off his 2020 presidential loss, which he has claimed without substantial evidence was stolen via widespread voter fraud, as well as his ongoing legal woes, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 election and classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last August.

"Please contribute to STOP THE STEAL!!!" she wrote in one tweet. In another, she wrote, "Help Trump fight DERANGED JACK SMITH!"

Newsweek reached out to the Trump's campaign for comment via email.

Meanwhile, other Republicans also slammed Trump over the report.

"This is yet another example of the outrageous behavior of Donald Trump. Political leaders should not enrich themselves, but rather seek to enrich everyday Americans. It's time for us to move past Trump and invest in a new leader for our future," tweeted former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Thursday, who is challenging Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is also running in the 2024 election, called Trump "shameless."

"A billionaire using donor money to pay personal legal fees, and now paying his wife more than 2x what the average American makes just to pick some tableware. There's grifting and then there's Trump grifting. Undisputed champs," Christie tweeted.

Like Hutchinson and Christie, Coulter is a former Trump supporter who has become increasingly critical of Trump in recent months. Prior to turning on Trump, Coulter offered praise on his stance on immigration and wrote the book In Trump We Trust in 2016.

However, in recent years she has become more critical of him, urging the Republican Party to embrace alternative conservative candidates in the 2024 presidential race. Some conservatives have voiced concern over Trump winning the presidency again, even though he continues to dominate in political polls that pit him against his contenders such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.